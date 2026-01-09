DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of FY 2025 Trading Update

Cairn Homes plc Notice of FY 2025 Trading Update Dublin/London, 9 January 2026: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", "the Company" or "the Group") (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN), will issue a trading update for the full year ended 31 December 2025 on Tuesday, 20 January 2026. -ENDS- For further information, contact: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer Ailbhe Molloy, Senior Investor Relations Manager Drury Communications +353 1 260 5000 Billy Murphy Gavin McLoughlin Claire Fox Conor Mulligan Notes to Editors Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c.16,900 unit landbank across 40 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.

