Freitag, 09.01.2026
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
09.01.26 | 08:03
2,065 Euro
-0,24 % -0,005
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
09.01.2026 18:03 Uhr
Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of FY 2025 Trading Update

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of FY 2025 Trading Update 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of FY 2025 Trading Update 
09-Jan-2026 / 16:27 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Cairn Homes plc 

Notice of FY 2025 Trading Update 

Dublin/London, 9 January 2026: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", "the Company" or "the Group") (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: 
CRN), will issue a trading update for the full year ended 31 December 2025 on Tuesday, 20 January 2026. 

                                                                                                          -ENDS- 

For further information, contact: 

Cairn Homes plc                  +353 1 696 4600 
 
Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Ailbhe Molloy, Senior Investor Relations Manager 

Drury Communications                 +353 1 260 5000 
 
Billy Murphy 
 
Gavin McLoughlin 
 
Claire Fox 
 
Conor Mulligan       

Notes to Editors  
 
Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and 
communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to 
provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly 
designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c.16,900 unit 
landbank across 40 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with 
excellent public transport and infrastructure links. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 414450 
EQS News ID:  2258078 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2258078&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2026 11:28 ET (16:28 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
