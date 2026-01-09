TCL Earns Multiple CES 2026 Awards for Breakthrough Innovations Across TV, Mobile, and Smart Home Categories

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics and the world's No. 1 Mini LED and ultra-large TV brand, received multiple prestigious accolades at the 2025-2026 Global Top Brands (GTB) Awards Ceremony during CES 2026, along with several "Best of CES 2026" recognitions from international media and additional honors from professional institutions and organizations. These awards highlight TCL's leadership in display technology, mobile innovation, and smart home solutions, reinforcing its commitment to driving the future of smart living through cutting-edge technology.

Among its award-winning innovations, the TCL X11L SQD-Mini LED TV received widespread recognition, including the Innovative Display Technology Gold Award from International Data Group (IDG), for its exceptional visual performance. Founded in 2006 by International Data Group (IDG) and organized by Asia Digital Group and Europe Digital Group, with TWICE as co-host and IDC support, the GTB Awards are among the most respected honors in the global consumer electronics industry.

Making its grand unveiling at CES 2026, the TCL X11L is the world's first TV to feature next-generation SQD-Mini LED technology, delivering an All-Scene Wide Color Gamut, no color crosstalk, more dimming zones, and higher brightness - all within an exceptionally slim design. The SQD-Mini LED technology has also received TÜV Rheinland certification for its outstanding color accuracy, display stability, and visual performance, further validating TCL's industry leading advancements in display engineering.

TCL also brings its advanced technologies to mobile devices. The NXTPAPER 70 Pro Smartphone earned the Eye-Care Display Technology Gold Award by IDG, powered by the company's latest NXTPAPER 4.0 technology. The device is enhanced with SGS-certified Dim-Light Eye Protection, blue light reduction, and circular polarized light, providing a strain-free, eye-friendly viewing experience across all scenarios. The TCL Note A1 NXTPAPER tablet was recognized with the Smart Interaction Technology Innovation Award for its paper-like visual and writing experience, as well as AI-driven productivity, including smart handwriting recognition, translation, auto summaries, and text refinement. In the smart home category, the TCL Air Conditioner AHU Series received the Smart Self-Adaptive Voltage Technology Innovation Award. Equipped with the technology, the series solves the problem of complex installation and maintenance.

Additionally, the TCL MOVETIME MT48, a safety-enhanced kids' smartwatch featuring L1+L5 Dual-band GPS, 4G communication, and Kid-Safe AI, has won the 2026 CES Picks Award from TWICE for bringing peace of mind to parents and independence to children.

With a growing portfolio of industry-recognized innovations, TCL continues to translate technological leadership into meaningful real-world impact, advancing a more intelligent, immersive, and connected way of living for consumers worldwide.

About TCL

TCL is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world.

