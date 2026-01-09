VGP NV: VGP successfully issues € 600 million senior unsecured 6-year green bonds

Press Release

Regulated Information

VGP successfully issues € 600 million senior unsecured 6-year green bonds

9 January 2026, 6 p.m. CET, Antwerp, Belgium: VGP NV ("VGP"), the pan-European owner, manager and developer of high quality logistics and semi-industrial properties as well as a provider of renewable energy solutions, today announces that it has successfully placed its fourth benchmark green bond for an aggregate nominal amount of € 600 million, paying a coupon of 4 per cent p.a. and maturing on 16 January 2032 (the "Bonds").

The transaction attracted outstanding demand from the outset, with the order book anchored by granular, high-quality interest and exceeding €3.0 billion at the time of final terms. Despite a significant 35 basis point tightening and a €100 million upsizing, investor appetite remained robust, driving an additional €500 million in incremental orders. The final order book reached €3.5 billion, representing an impressive oversubscription of 7 times the initial target size of €500 million.

An amount equal to the net proceeds from the issuance of the Bonds will be used to finance and/or refinance a portfolio of eligible assets in accordance with the VGP Sustainable Finance Framework. In this respect, VGP announced yesterday the launch of a capped tender offer (the "Offer") for its outstanding EUR 500,000,000 1.625 per cent. fixed rate green bonds due 17 January 2027 (ISIN: BE6332786449), which were issued under the VGP Sustainable Finance Framework and of which EUR 320,100,000 remained outstanding at the time of launch of the Offer, for cash. For more information on the Offer, including the offer and distribution restrictions in relation thereto, holders of the existing bonds should refer to the launch announcement which is available on this link: https://www.vgpparks.eu/en/investors/financial-debt/.

The Bonds will be listed and admitted to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (EuroMTF). The settlement and admission to trading of the Bonds are scheduled for 16 January 2026.

The banks acting on the transaction as joint global coordinators are Belfius Bank SA/NV, J.P. Morgan SE and KBC Bank NV. Together with the joint global coordinators, BNP PARIBAS and ING Bank N.V., Belgian Branch are acting as joint active bookrunners.

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European owner, manager and developer of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial properties as well as a provider of renewable energy solutions. VGP has a fully integrated business model with extensive expertise and many years of experience along the entire value chain. VGP was founded in 1998 as a family-owned Belgian property developer in the Czech Republic and today operates with around 412 full-time employees in 18 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. In June 2025, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the 100% joint ventures, amounted to € 8.3 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.6 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957).

