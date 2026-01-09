Gifthealth Celebrates Grand Opening Of New Pharmacy In Mesa

MESA, Ariz., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gifthealth, a unified digital pharmacy platform, today celebrated the grand opening of its state-of-the-art pharmacy located in Mesa, Arizona. The new pharmacy represents a significant milestone, marking Gifthealth's expansion into the Southwest.

The 43,000-square-foot facility will support up to 200 new, highly-skilled jobs. The Mesa Gifthealth pharmacy will incorporate state-of-the-art robotic assisted processing of up to 28,000 medications per day. Gifthealth will partner with UPS and utilize a new RFID scanning and twin packaging technology that will allow medications to be delivered faster, more accurately and tracked in real time to patients nationwide. Automation will help Gifthealth increase capacity, efficiency, and quality of the products shipped. Gifthealth's Digi+Hub model merges the speed of digital pharmacy with the flexibility of hub services, eliminating friction, reducing delays, and ensuring more patients start and stay on therapy.

"This grand opening is a pivotal moment in our mission to simplify and unify the entire patient prescription journey," said Chip Parkinson, CEO of Gifthealth. "The Mesa facility significantly enhances our national capacity, allowing us to deliver a fast, reliable, and truly frictionless experience to millions of patients who depend on us for their care."

"Gifthealth's Mesa pharmacy strengthens Arizona's reputation as a destination for the world's most innovative health care companies," said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. "With its new state-of-the-art pharmacy, Gifthealth joins a thriving health care and bioscience ecosystem in Arizona while creating skilled jobs in a rapidly growing industry."

"Mesa continues to be a destination for innovative companies that are shaping the future of health care," said Mesa Mayor Mark Freeman. "Gifthealth's new pharmacy advances technology that improves efficiency, accuracy, and patient outcomes nationwide."

"I'm excited to welcome Gifthealth to the rapidly growing business community of southeast Mesa," said Vice Mayor Scott Somers. "With up to 200 new jobs and state-of-the-art, robotics-assisted processing, this grand opening is another strong step toward our goal of attracting 100,000 high-wage, high-quality jobs to Mesa."

Founded in 2020, Gifthealth is the first single partner platform to offer Direct to Patient (DTP) at scale - which has served more than six million patients to date. Gifthealth offers solutions including controlled, reliable dispensation, rapid, nationwide delivery to 88% of U.S. zip codes, guaranteed patient access and scalable capacity.

Media Contacts

Alyssa Tufts, Arizona Commerce Authority, alyssat@azcommerce.com

Kim Lofgreen, City of Mesa, kim.lofgreen@mesaaz.gov

About Gifthealth

Gifthealth is a patient access solution that unifies the prescription journey from provider to patient-combining access, fulfillment, and patient services into one frictionless, branded experience. Our Digi+Hub model merges digital pharmacy speed with flexible hub services, helping more patients get on therapy faster, stay on therapy longer, and deliver better outcomes for brands and providers alike. Gifthealth operates dispensing pharmacies and a nationwide partner network to deliver consistent on-therapy outcomes at scale. Learn more at gifthealth.com.

About the Arizona Commerce Authority

The Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) is the state's leading economic development organization with a streamlined mission to grow and strengthen Arizona's economy. The ACA uses a three-pronged approach to advance the overall economy: attract, expand, create - attract out-of-state companies to establish operations in Arizona; work with existing companies to expand their business in Arizona and beyond; and help entrepreneurs create new Arizona businesses in targeted industries. For more information, please visit azcommerce.com and follow the ACA on X at @azcommerce.

About the City of Mesa

With a population of more than 523,000, Mesa, Arizona is the 37th largest city in the United States and second largest in the Phoenix-Mesa metro area. Mesa encompasses 138 square miles inside the metro area, which has a population of 5.2 million people and is projected to grow to 5.5 million by 2030. Mesa is a vibrant city and a premier location for business development opportunities. Serving industry leaders such as Amazon, Apple, AT&T, Banner Health, Boeing, Bridgestone, Dexcom, Facebook (Meta), Google, Gulfstream, Northrop Grumman, Virgin Galactic, and many more, Mesa is a smart location for intelligent companies. SelectMesa.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gifthealth-celebrates-grand-opening-of-new-pharmacy-in-mesa-302657479.html