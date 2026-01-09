Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Fundamental stark, Kurs zu niedrig - Chance beim Krebs-Impfstoff-Pionier!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
09.01.2026 18:38 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PromiCell, Inc. presents during JP Morgan's 2026 Healthcare Conference

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 9, 2026 / PromiCell, Inc. (the "Company"), a clinical-stage cellular immunotherapy company uniquely positioned to advance potentially curative cell therapies for cancer patients, today announced that the Company's Chief Medical Officer, John Lee, MD, Ph.D., will present interim results of the Company's lead asset PRO CAR - 201A, a STEAP1 directed CAR T cell that is currently in the clinic as a first-in-human phase 1 trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), at Biotech Showcase 2026 in San Francisco, California on Monday, January 12, 2025 at 11:15 am PST at the Franciscan D (Ballroom Level).

About PromiCell, Inc.

PromiCell, is a clinical-stage cellular immunotherapy company with product candidates representing highly differentiated and novel CAR T and TCR T platforms to be developed across separate solid and hematologic types of cancer. Our pipeline of innovative products includes STEAP 1 CAR T cells, HA-1 TCR T cells and CD 33 CAR T cells, applicable for the treatment of patients with mCRPC, Ewing Sarcoma, recurrent leukemia and acute myeloid leukemia. Our next-generation chimeric antigen receptor CAR T cell therapies are designed to address key mechanisms of tumor escape, disease relapse, and immune evasion. Our scientists are pioneers in CAR T-cell therapy, united in a mission to outsmart cancer and deliver more cures for patients. Learn more at www.promicell.com.

Contact:

305-433-1287
anthony@promicell.com

SOURCE: Promicell



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/promicell-inc.-presents-during-jp-morgans-2026-healthcare-conference-1126031

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.