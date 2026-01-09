Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Fundamental stark, Kurs zu niedrig - Chance beim Krebs-Impfstoff-Pionier!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
09.01.2026 20:26 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HQSuite: SafetyHQ Shares 9 Practical Tips to Strengthen Construction Safety Programs

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / January 9, 2026 / SafetyHQ, Foundation Software's construction health and safety management software, has released a new educational resource, "9 Tips for Construction Safety Management," designed to help contractors strengthen safety programs, improve team communication and reduce jobsite risks.

Construction safety continues to rank among the industry's top priorities - and challenges. OSHA reports that over one in five workplace fatalities occur in construction, underscoring the importance of strong safety management practices. The new article focuses on day-to-day practices contractors can apply immediately, from tightening basic jobsite routines to using digital tools to keep crews informed and accountable.

The guide highlights actionable steps such as:

  • Building a proactive, companywide safety culture

  • Tracking safety performance with consistent metrics and documentation

  • Encouraging transparent reporting and on-the-ground accountability

  • Using mobile tools to simplify training, incident reporting and communication

The resource also outlines how digital safety management platforms can centralize incident data, automate compliance reporting and give leaders real-time visibility into jobsite safety performance - critical for preventing issues before they escalate.

The full article, "9 Tips for Construction Safety Management," is available now at https://www.myhqsuite.com/resources/blog/9-tips-for-construction-safety-management/.

HQSuite

HQSuite, a Foundation Software company, is a platform of construction apps designed to keep your field and office cohesive. Solutions include safety management, project management, HR management, crew scheduling and job cost reporting. For more information on how to manage your construction needs, visit https://www.myhqsuite.com/.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software has been the leading provider of construction software and services since 1985, delivering products that cover a project's entire lifecycle, including job cost accounting, expense management, takeoff & estimating, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811-5926 x 4823

Partners - Foundation Software

SOURCE: HQSuite



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/safetyhqr-shares-9-practical-tips-to-strengthen-construction-safety-pr-1125584

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.