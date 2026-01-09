HQSuite: SafetyHQ Shares 9 Practical Tips to Strengthen Construction Safety Programs

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / January 9, 2026 / SafetyHQ, Foundation Software's construction health and safety management software, has released a new educational resource, "9 Tips for Construction Safety Management," designed to help contractors strengthen safety programs, improve team communication and reduce jobsite risks.

Construction safety continues to rank among the industry's top priorities - and challenges. OSHA reports that over one in five workplace fatalities occur in construction, underscoring the importance of strong safety management practices. The new article focuses on day-to-day practices contractors can apply immediately, from tightening basic jobsite routines to using digital tools to keep crews informed and accountable.

The guide highlights actionable steps such as:

Building a proactive, companywide safety culture

Tracking safety performance with consistent metrics and documentation

Encouraging transparent reporting and on-the-ground accountability

Using mobile tools to simplify training, incident reporting and communication

The resource also outlines how digital safety management platforms can centralize incident data, automate compliance reporting and give leaders real-time visibility into jobsite safety performance - critical for preventing issues before they escalate.

The full article, "9 Tips for Construction Safety Management," is available now at https://www.myhqsuite.com/resources/blog/9-tips-for-construction-safety-management/.

