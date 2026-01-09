Samsung Unveils 'Your Companion to AI Living' Vision at CES 2026, Marking a New Era of Connected Innovation

From world-first* Micro RGB TVs and 6K 3D gaming monitors, to more immersive audio and connected experiences, Samsung showcases how connected technology can simplify everyday life

LONDON, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Samsung unveiled its latest innovations at CES 2026, bringing its vision of "Your Companion to AI Living" to life through connected experiences across home entertainment, audio, gaming and computing.

"Samsung's dedication to AI leadership continues to grow as demonstrated through 'Your Companion to AI Living', the focus of our The First Look conference at CES 2026," said Zeena Hill, Marketing Director HEA, Samsung UK & Ireland. "To us this means utilising AI to simplify people's lives in ways that matter.

"Now we shift from simple smart devices to fully connected and integrated systems that enable you to automate home routines and save time. It's also another proud moment for us as we celebrate 20 years of global TV leadership.

"We mark this with the ground-breaking 130-inch Micro RGB TV, which delivers best-in-class picture quality that will also be available this year in multiple sizes from 55" upwards, as we once again demonstrate our commitment to bring meaningful innovation to our customers."

At CES 2026, Samsung showcased the world's first* 130-inch Micro RGB TV, representing a major milestone in ultra-large display innovation. Featuring next-generation colour technology and a bold new 'Timeless Frame' design, the Micro RGB TV delivers exceptional picture quality and reinforces Samsung's long-standing leadership in premium TVs.

Samsung also continues to expand its Micro RGB lineup, offering a wider range of screen sizes from small to large, to suit premium home entertainment spaces. Other available sizes include 55", 65", 75", 85" and 100".

Samsung unveiled its latest Odyssey gaming monitor lineup, led by the world's first 6K glasses-free 3D gaming monitor. Designed to deliver ultra-high resolution and immersive visual experiences, the new Odyssey range continues Samsung's leadership in gaming displays and showcases its commitment to innovation for performance-focused users.

Samsung expanded its audio lineup for 2026, strengthening its connected audio ecosystem. Introducing the Music Studio wireless speakers for the first time, alongside an enhanced soundbar range, enabling seamless audio experiences across compatible Samsung TV and audio devices with immersive sound and refined new designs.

Ahead of CES 2026, Samsung unveiled The Freestyle+, a new portable projector designed for flexibility and ease of use. With this small, portable projector you can enjoy big screen entertainment experiences wherever you are. The new Freestyle+ can project onto walls, ceilings and even uneven or patterned surfaces. Turning any space into an instant cinema no matter where you are.

Samsung also announced the launch of Galaxy Book6 laptop range, delivering advanced performance and productivity in a sleek new design. Built to support everyday multitasking and modern workflows, Galaxy Book6 expands Samsung's connected PC portfolio.

Together, Samsung's CES 2026 announcements highlight how "Your Companion to AI Living" brings meaningful innovation across categories; connecting entertainment, sound and productivity through intelligent technologies designed to simplify everyday life.

For more information on Samsung at CES 2026, please visit: news.samsung.com/uk.

