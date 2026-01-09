Jasper, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2026) - Tourism Jasper is excited to announce the return of Jasper in January, the community's long-running winter festival that brings together the very best of mountain culture, outdoor adventure, and cozy winter charm. Taking place January 16 -February 1, 2026, this year's festival once again embraces the lighter side of winter with a lineup of anchor events, family-friendly activities, après-ski experiences, and winter warmth throughout town.

"Jasper in January is our annual reminder of the joy the winter season can bring," said Tyler Riopel, CEO of Tourism Jasper. "There's a certain magic here this time of year - skating on a frozen lake surrounded by peaks, dancing under the streetlights, sharing poutine with friends after a day on the slopes. This festival is about connection, community, and celebrating the lighter side of winter in a way only Jasper can."

Now decades strong, the Jasper in January 2026 program includes a mix of beloved signature events and exciting seasonal experiences that highlight Jasper's vibrant winter atmosphere:

After Dark (January 16 - February 1) - As night falls, the festival comes alive with a vibrant series of evening events . From live bands and DJs to comedy performances and late-night programming , After Dark brings an exciting social atmosphere to the heart of winter, offering something for every kind of night owl.

As night falls, the festival comes alive with a vibrant of evening . From live bands and DJs to comedy performances and late-night , After Dark brings an exciting social atmosphere to the heart of winter, offering something for every kind of night owl. Poutine Showdown (January 16 - February 1) - Local restaurants compete for the coveted title of Jasper's Top Poutine by crafting their most creative, comforting, or over-the-top versions of the classic Canadian dish. Voting is open all festival long!

Local restaurants compete for the coveted title of by crafting their most creative, comforting, or over-the-top versions of the classic Canadian dish. Voting is open all festival long! Après-Ski Specials (January 16 - February 1) - Offered at restaurants, pubs, and cafés throughout Jasper, these once-a-year deals are a great way for guests to enjoy hearty food, winter cocktails, and relaxed mountain hospitality while recounting the day's adventures.

Offered at restaurants, pubs, and cafés throughout Jasper, these once-a-year deals are a great way for guests to enjoy hearty food, winter cocktails, and relaxed mountain hospitality while recounting the day's adventures. NEW Food & Wine Events - Enjoy culinary delights and sample fine wines in Jasper. Après Wine (January 16) will take you to four local restaurants tasting up to 40 wines, with chef-inspired bites celebrating bold, regional flavors. The Chef's Table Experience (January 17) includes five chef-curated courses at one of Jasper's premier restaurants, complete with a guided wine pairing by the experts.

- Enjoy culinary delights and sample fine wines in Jasper. will take you to four local restaurants tasting up to 40 wines, with chef-inspired bites celebrating bold, regional flavors. The includes five chef-curated courses at one of Jasper's premier restaurants, complete with a guided wine pairing by the experts. Festival of Galaxies (January 16 - 17) - Hosted by the Jasper Planetarium, this collection of stargazing and educational experiences tour stunning galaxies, quasars, and deep-space objects.

Hosted by the Jasper Planetarium, this collection of stargazing and educational experiences tour stunning galaxies, quasars, and deep-space objects. Jasper Pond Hockey Tournament (January 23 - 26) - Hockey the way it was meant to be played. Set on Lake Mildred against the dramatic mountain backdrop of Jasper National Park, this 4-on-4 tournament brings over 20 teams together for a scenic and unforgettable pond-hockey experience.

Hockey the way it was meant to be played. Set on Lake Mildred against the dramatic mountain backdrop of Jasper National Park, this 4-on-4 tournament brings over 20 teams together for a scenic and unforgettable pond-hockey experience. ATCO Street Party & Fireworks (January 31) - Downtown Jasper transforms into a retro ski-culture celebration as the annual street party returns with an irresistible 1989 theme - the year the festival began. Guests are encouraged to don neon ski suits and vintage mountain gear as DJs, live entertainment, food vendors, and performers take over the streets for this free, high-energy evening.

Downtown Jasper transforms into a retro ski-culture celebration as the annual street party returns with an irresistible 1989 theme - the year the festival began. Guests are encouraged to don neon ski suits and vintage mountain gear as DJs, live entertainment, food vendors, and performers take over the streets for this free, high-energy evening. Winter Adventures (all season) - There's a winter adventure for everyone. From skiing at Marmot Basin to snowshoeing, skating, ice walks, wildlife viewing, and more - Jasper in January is a paradise for winter adventure seekers.

These events are just a selection of the many activities, discounts, and celebrations taking place throughout Jasper in January.

Visitors can view the full festival program and plan their winter getaway at: jasper.travel/january.





Tourism Jasper

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8883/279933_458c4acfe4a0eacc_001full.jpg





Tourism Jasper

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8883/279933_458c4acfe4a0eacc_002full.jpg

Tourism Jasper

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8883/279933_458c4acfe4a0eacc_003full.jpg

Tourism Jasper

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8883/279933_458c4acfe4a0eacc_004full.jpg

Tourism Jasper

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8883/279933_458c4acfe4a0eacc_005full.jpg

Tourism Jasper

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8883/279933_458c4acfe4a0eacc_006full.jpg

Tourism Jasper

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8883/279933_458c4acfe4a0eacc_007full.jpg

Tourism Jasper

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8883/279933_458c4acfe4a0eacc_008full.jpg





Tourism Jasper

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8883/279933_458c4acfe4a0eacc_009full.jpg

About Tourism Jasper

Tourism Jasper is the official marketing organization of Jasper and Jasper National Park, Canada's base of adventure. As the keepers of the Jasper brand, our role is to present Jasper as it truly is: a breathtaking and authentic Rocky Mountain destination - the entry point to Canada's most epic adventures. Welcome those prepared to Venture Beyond. For more information, visit www.jasper.travel.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279933

Source: Tourism Jasper