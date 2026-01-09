Anzeige
09.01.2026 21:12 Uhr
Club Quarters Hotels: Club Quarters Appoints Louis Bouchayer as Vice President of Distribution

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Quarters, a hotel brand and management company, today announced the appointment of Louis Bouchayer as Vice President of Distribution, reinforcing the company's commitment to strengthening its global distribution strategy and accelerating direct demand.

Louis Bouchayer, Vice President of Distribution, Club Quarters

In this role, Bouchayer will oversee Club Quarters' distribution channels worldwide, with responsibility for optimizing channel performance, expanding the corporate membership vertical, as well as direct and loyalty bookings, ensuring consistency across third-party platforms and enhancing the overall booking experience. He will partner closely with the company's commercial, marketing, revenue management, and technology teams to support sustainable growth and evolving guest expectations.

"Louis brings a deep understanding of global hotel distribution, especially corporate supplier strategy and travel technology," said John Paul Nichols, President & CEO of Club Quarters. "As we continue to advance our digital and commercial strategy, his leadership will play an important role in driving efficiency, strengthening our direct channels, and delivering greater value to our guests."

Bouchayer joins Club Quarters from SAP Concur, where he led Lodging Strategy and Supplier Management, overseeing a global network of hotel partners, distribution platforms, and technology providers. His career also includes senior roles at eDreams ODIGEO, Egencia (Expedia Group), and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, as well as earlier experience with Priceline and Travelocity (Sabre).

"I'm excited to join Club Quarters during a period of continued evolution for the brand," said Bouchayer. "There is a strong opportunity to further modernize distribution, strengthen direct relationships with guests, and support long-term growth."

Bouchayer is a graduate of EHL Hospitality Business School in Switzerland.

ABOUT CLUB QUARTERS
Club Quarters is a leading hotel group and management company with a growing portfolio of over 18 hotels, apartments, F&B outlets, and a private members club. Deeply rooted in hospitality and innovation, Club Quarters has a rich, nearly 30-year history of managing properties in some of the world's most competitive markets including New York City, Boston, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Chicago, San Francisco, Houston, and London. For more information, visit clubquartershotels.com and follow @ClubQuartersHotels on social media.

Club Quarters Hotels

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2858433/Club_Quarters_Hotels_Vice_President_of_Distribution_Louis_Bouchayer.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2280581/Club_Quarters_Hotels_Logo_New.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/club-quarters-appoints-louis-bouchayer-as-vice-president-of-distribution-302657611.html

