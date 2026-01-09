New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2026) - The National Law Review (NLR) and leading family law expert, Julia Rodgers, Esq., are proud to announce the launch of The Family Law Reporter, a monthly newsletter delivering expert insight into the ways family law intersects with business and financial matters.

As Founder and CEO of the legal-tech company HelloPrenup, Rodgers brings her valuable experience as an entrepreneur to bear on her analysis of challenging issues which arise when business and personal relationships become entangled.

"Family law doesn't exist in a vacuum. It affects finances, businesses, and long-term planning in ways that are often overlooked," said Rodgers. "With The Family Law Reporter, we're excited to work with the National Law Review to bring cutting-edge family law content to our subscribers and help them stay informed on the family issues that shape both personal and business outcomes."

The partnership combines the NLR's extensive reach in the legal sector with Julia Rodgers' thought leadership. Both sides recognize the expanding overlap between family law and business considerations, including asset protection, financial planning, entrepreneurial decision-making, and long-term wealth strategy.

About Julia Rodgers, Esq.

Julia Rodgers is a successful family law practitioner and the Founder and CEO of HelloPrenup, which was recently backed by a strategic investment from a leading venture capital fund. Her motivation came from watching couples struggle in her family law practice, not because of conflict, but because navigating the legal system was overwhelming and financially out of reach. Julia became the first legal tech founder to pitch on ABC's hit television show Shark Tank in 2021, and has been featured in a Forbes cover story, as well as in Fortune, CNN, CNBC, among many others.

About The National Law Review (NLR)

The National Law Review is a leading online platform for legal and business news and analysis, offering a curated selection of articles authored by attorneys and other thought leaders. With millions of monthly readers and a strong newsletter subscriber base, NLR provides valuable legal insights to business leaders, attorneys, investors, and those following the tax and accounting field. Visit natlawreview.com.

To subscribe to The Family Law Reporter, see the NLR's Newsletter section.

