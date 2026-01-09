Middle East Media Research Institute: Visit The New MEMRI Webpage Featuring The Latest Research On Venezuela

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / January 9, 2026 / The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) has launched a new webpage covering the latest developments related to Venezuela, following the U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. The content includes reactions from around the Middle East as well as worldwide.

This new webpage presents, in one convenient place, all the latest MEMRI research about the ongoing situation in Venezuela: statements from political leaders, reactions from jihadi groups and other relevant actors, and on-the-ground developments, and more. The research is from MEMRI's Iran Studies Project, MEMRI TV Project , Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) , and other projects.

At the same time, the MEMRI Trending page continues to highlight the most important news and trends in the Middle East and beyond, with tailored content on a broad range of issues, such as the Venezuela section that also links to the new webpage.

Below is MEMRI's research on Venezuela to date:

JTTM Reports

Hizbullah's Parliamentary Bloc Denounces U.S. Action In Venezuela, Israeli Operations In Lebanon; Calls On Lebanese People To Unite To 'Expel Zionist Occupation From Lebanese By All Available Means' - 01/08/26

Yemeni-Houthi Media: All Nations Should Possess 'Means Of Deterrence', Adopt Houthi 'Direct Confrontation' Model To Counter 'American Barbarism' - 01/06/26

Al-Qaeda-Affiliated Writers: After Maduro's Arrest, Osama Bin Laden Has Become 'Icon Of Resistance To U.S. Imperialism' For Latin Americans - 01/06/26

Media Outlets Linked To Iran-Backed Iraqi Militias Praise Maduro And His Wife: They Are Brave Freedom Fighters Who Defended Their Lands Against America And The West - 01/06/26

Palestinian Activist Groups Samidoun And Masar Badil, Affiliated With U.S.-Designated Popular Front For The Liberation Of Palestine (PFLP), Urge Global Action Against United States For Strikes On Venezuela: 'The Front To Defend Venezuela Is A Front To Defend Palestine Against Our Collective Imperialist Enemy' - 01/05/26

Houthi Official: Venezuela Must Learn From The Houthis To Attack U.S. Vessels; America Respects Only Force - 01/05/26

Lebanese Daily: Venezuela's Maduro Gave Lebanese Hizbullah 10,000 Passports; Assad Regime Officers Used Some To Flee To South America - 01/05/26

Salafi-Jihadis React To U.S. Arrest Of Venezuelan President Maduro: Predict Global Conflict Involving Multiple Powers, Mock International Law As 'Nonsense,' Declare Jihadis Only Real Threat To U.S. Hegemony - 01/04/26

Hizbullah, Houthis, and Senior Iraqi Shi'ite Cleric: The American Attack In Venezuela Jeopardizes World Peace; America's Policy Is Based On 'The Law Of The Jungle' And 'Resource Plundering' - 01/04/26

MEMRI Reports And Clips

Tehran University Professor Foad Izadi: If Iran Is Pushed Too Far, Missiles Could Be Launched Against U.S. Targets From Deep In The Amazon Jungle; We Should Make Latin America Just As Unsafe For Americans As They've Made Our Region For Us - 01/04/26

American Communist Party (ACP) International Chairman Chris Helali In Interview With Jackson Hinkle: If Venezuela Capitulates To The U.S., Thousands Of Trained Militants Will Resist U.S. Forces; Americans Will Be Targeted In Kidnappings By People Resisting U.S. Imperialism - 01/04/26

American Communist Party Executive Chairman Haz Al-Din: Our Party Strongly Condemns The Kidnapping Of President Maduro; 'Long Live The Free People Of Venezuela! Death To The U.S. Fascist Regime!' - 01/03/26

Canadian Activist Firas Al-Najim At Vigil Marking 6th Anniversary Of Qasem Soleimani Assassination: Trump Is A War Criminal, Will Burn In Hell, Will Hopefully Be Humiliated By Iran; We Stand With Venezuela; America Is The Great Satan! Death To America! Death To Israel! - 01/03/26

Dearborn, Michigan Teacher And Activist Tarek Bazzi On Maduro Capture: The U.S. Abducted The President Of A Sovereign Nation With An Arrogance That Is 'On Par With Satan Himself'; Israel And The U.S. Are The World's Greatest Terrorists, There Will Be No Peace While They Exist - 01/03/26

Iranian Researcher Mohammed Saleh Sedghian: Maduro's Capture Would Be Difficult To Repeat In Iran Due To Its Size And Geostrategic Location; Russia Has Abandoned Two Allies - Syria And Venezuela; Rumors Point To U.S.-Russian Cooperation - 01/04/26

Please consider making a tax-deductible donation today to MEMRI so that we can continue this vital work.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.

MEMRI - Middle East Media Research Institute: www.memri.org

MEMRI TV - www.memri.org/tv

Jihad & Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) - www.memri.org/jttm

Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL) - www.memri.org/cjlab

MEMRI Twitter: https://twitter.com/memrireports/

MEMRI YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC59Cpk70K2TwdmApJOTuW9g/videos

MEMRI Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/memrireports/

Contact Information:

MEMRI

media@memri.org

202-955-9070

www.memri.org

SOURCE: Middle East Media Research Institute

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/visit-the-new-memri-webpage-featuring-the-latest-research-on-venezuela-1126109