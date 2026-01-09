Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that it will participate in the Fearnley Securities Annual Offshore Drilling Services Seminars in New York at the Peninsula Hotel on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, and in London at the Connaught Hotel on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

Any investor presentation provided during the event will be publicly available and may be accessed on Helix's website, www.helixesg.com.

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention, robotics and decommissioning operations. Our services are key in supporting a global energy transition by maximizing production of existing oil and gas reserves, decommissioning end-of-life oil and gas fields and supporting renewable energy developments. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.helixesg.com.

Contacts:

Erik Staffeldt, Executive Vice President and CFO

Ph: 281-618-0400

email: estaffeldt@helixesg.com