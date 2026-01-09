Avant Brands Inc.: Avant Brands Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 9, 2026 / Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT)(OTCQX:AVTBF)(FRA:1BU0) ("Avant" or the "Company"), a leading producer of innovative and award-winning cannabis products, announces that its board of directors (the "Board") has approved the adoption of a shareholder rights plan (the "Shareholder Rights Plan"), pursuant to a shareholder rights plan agreement entered into with Computershare Investor Services Inc., as rights agent, dated and effective January 9, 2026.

The purpose of the Shareholder Rights Plan is to provide the Board and shareholders of the Company with adequate time to consider and evaluate any unsolicited take-over bid; to provide the Board with time to identify, solicit, develop and negotiate value-enhancing alternatives, as may be considered appropriate, in response to any unsolicited take-over bid; and to encourage potential bidders to treat Avant's shareholders fairly in connection with an unsolicited take-over bid and provide shareholders with full and fair value for their shares. The Shareholder Rights Plan is similar to modern rights plans adopted by other Canadian public companies and ratified by their shareholders. It was not adopted in response to any specific proposal or intention to acquire control of the Company.

The Shareholder Rights Plan has been conditionally accepted by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), subject to certain customary conditions, including ratification by Avant's shareholders at its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), to be held in May 2026. If ratified by shareholders of Avant at the Meeting, the Shareholder Rights Plan will remain in effect for a term of three years following such ratification.

A copy of the complete Shareholder Rights Plan will be available under Avant's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.avantbrands.ca.

About Avant Brands Inc.

Avant Brands Inc. (TSX: AVNT) (OTCQX: AVTBF) (FRA: 1BU0) is a leading innovator in premium cannabis products, driven by a commitment to exceptional quality and craftsmanship. As one of Canada's largest indoor producers, the company operates multiple production facilities across the country, cultivating unique and high-quality cannabis strains.

Avant offers a diverse product portfolio catering to recreational, medical, and export markets. Its renowned consumer brands, including blk mkt, Tenzo, Cognoscente, flowr, and Treehugger, are available in key recreational markets across Canada. The company's international footprint spans Australia, Israel, and Germany, with its flagship brand blk mkt leading the way. Avant also serves qualified medical patients nationwide through its GreenTec medical cannabis brand, accessible via the GreenTec Medical portal and trusted partner network.

Avant is a publicly traded company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and accessible to international investors through the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA). Headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia, the company operates in strategic locations throughout Canada.

Learn More:

For more information about Avant, including investor presentations and details about its consumer brands, please visit the company website: www.avantbrands.ca.

Investor Relations:

For inquiries, please contact:

Avant Brands Investor Relations

1-800-351-6358

ir@avantbrands.ca

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which reflects the current expectations, estimates, and projections of Avant regarding future events, performance, or results. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "may," "could," "would," "should," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements concerning: the expected timing of the Meeting; the ratification of the Shareholder Rights Plan by shareholders; and the final approval of the Shareholder Rights Plan by the TSX and the timing thereof.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that management believes to be reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions and regulatory stability.

Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These risks include, among others, there being no assurance that the shareholders of the Company will ratify the adoption of the Shareholder Rights Plan or that the Company will obtain the final approval of the TSX for the implementation of the Shareholder Rights Plan; and the risk factors detailed in the Company's Annual Information Form dated February 28, 2025, and other continuous disclosure filings available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Avant disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Avant Brands Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/avant-brands-adopts-shareholder-rights-plan-1126039