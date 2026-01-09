Tidal Wave Auto Spa Opens Brand-New Express Wash in Billings, MT with Enclosed Interior Cleaning Area

Fifth Largest Conveyor Car Wash Company Celebrates Grand Opening with Free Washes

THOMASTON, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 9, 2026 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing car wash companies, is pleased to announce its first grand opening of 2026 in Billings, MT , at 570 S 24 th Street . This is the company's largest new build, featuring an enclosed self-serve interior cleaning area that provides customers with a comfortable all-weather space to vacuum and detail the inside of their vehicle.

To celebrate the grand opening and share the Tidal Wave car wash experience with the community, the Billings location is offering twelve days of free car washes. From January 7 until January 18, customers can experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4, at no cost. Additionally, any new customer who joins a Tidal Wave Clean Club unlimited wash membership during the Grand Opening celebration will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for $9.97, for savings of up to $40.

"The new Billings location is the most impressive ground-up build in our company's history," said Tidal Wave Auto Spa CEO and Founder Scott Blackstock. "The enclosed self-serve interior cleaning area is a standout feature, providing customers with an all-weather space equipped with free high-suction vacuums, mat cleaning machines, tire air, towels, cleaning spray, and compressed air with every wash. This site reflects our commitment to delivering an exceptional, customer-first car wash experience that we are eager to share with the Billings community."

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience that's delivered through industry-leading wash technology, clean and welcoming locations, and friendly customer service. The company proudly serves customers at 305 express wash locations across the United States, including three Montana locations . With single-wash options, unlimited car wash memberships, family and fleet plans, Tidal Wave in Billings has wash options to fit your every need.

For additional information about Tidal Wave Auto Spa, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/ .

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded over 20 years ago in Thomaston, GA, by husband and wife, Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia and is now the fifth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation, with 305 locations spanning 30 states. Tidal Wave is dedicated to delivering an exceptional car wash experience for every customer through industry-leading car care technology, clean and inviting locations, and outstanding customer service. The company is equally committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, raising over $7 million for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through its fundraising program and annual Charity Day event.

