Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 10.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Fundamental stark, Kurs zu niedrig - Chance beim Krebs-Impfstoff-Pionier!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.01.2026 08:06 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China's furniture Giant HENGLIN to Globally Debut the Intelligent Office Chair 800 Featuring "Dynamic Spine-Care Ecosystem" at imm cologne 2026

COLOGNE, Germany, Jan. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HENGLIN, a leading enterprise in China's furniture industry, will show a new chair. It is called the HENGLIN 800. The show is in Germany. It is at imm cologne 2026. The chair has a smart system. The system cares for your spine. It is a new idea. The launch is important. It will change office chairs. Chairs will become smart. They will help your health.

HENGLIN 800

The core breakthrough of the Henglin 800 Smart Office Chair lies in its revolutionary "Dynamic Spine-Care Ecosystem." Moving beyond the static support of traditional seating, it integrates multi-dimensional sensory immersion technologies-such as leg-pressure-relieving back tracking, zero-shift pressure relief, and zero-gap back fitting-alongside intelligent systems like millimeter-level dynamic lumbar tracking and scheduled lumbar activation. The chair senses the user's posture in real time and automatically adjusts support points, delivering precise, dynamic, and adaptive support to the spine. This makes it the world's first smart office chair capable of autonomous health management.

In addition to its core spine-care system, the chair incorporates comprehensive comfort and smart interactive features. It includes a built-in intelligent voice system for convenient voice command control, while an electric massage system, heating, and ventilation work together to provide holistic care-from lumbar support to physical comfort. Designed to effectively alleviate fatigue associated with prolonged sitting, the chair aims to enhance both work efficiency and overall well-being.

"The HENGLIN 800 embodies our vision of 'healthy seating,' signaling the end of the static chair era," stated the business Head of HENGLIN. "At imm cologne, we are showcasing not just a chair, but a new solution from Chinese intelligent manufacturing for global healthy office environments. We are also presenting several upgraded product iterations to meet diverse customer needs."

Company Profile

Henglin Home Furnishings Co., Ltd. is the company. It is also called HENGLIN. It started in 1998. The main office is in Anji. Anji is in Zhejiang province. This place is famous for chairs. The company makes many chairs. It does research and development. It also makes and sells the chairs. The company uses good design. It uses smart technology. Health is very important to them. HENGLIN sells chairs all over the world. It wants to lead the industry. It wants to make better chairs for everyone.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2857956/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chinas-furniture-giant-henglin-to-globally-debut-the-intelligent-office-chair-800-featuring-dynamic-spine-care-ecosystem-at-imm-cologne-2026-302657045.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.