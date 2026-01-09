Toll Brothers, Inc.: Toll Brothers Announces the Release of New Ranch Home Designs at Aurora Ridge at Great Sky in Canton, Georgia

CANTON, Ga., Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the release of two new home designs at Aurora Ridge at Great Sky, a premier community by Toll Brothers in the scenic hills of Cherokee County, Georgia. The two new home designs, the Chatuge Elite and Barnsley Elite, offer single-level living with exceptional features and modern architectural details.

The new home designs feature spacious floor plans with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and 2-car garages and are thoughtfully crafted to provide ease and convenience, making them ideal for home shoppers in search of ranch-style living within a vibrant community. With open-concept layouts and expansive primary bedroom suites, these homes are designed to enhance comfort and functionality for today's modern lifestyle. Homes in the community are priced from the low $500,000s.





"Aurora Ridge at Great Sky offers home shoppers an incredible opportunity to enjoy resort-style living in a serene natural setting," said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. "With the addition of the Chatuge Elite and Barnsley Elite plans, we are excited to provide even more options for single-story living in this highly sought-after community."

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





Residents of Aurora Ridge at Great Sky enjoy access to resort-style amenities, including a remodeled clubhouse, three swimming pools, sports courts, a playground, and walking trails. A full-time Lifestyle Director manages a year-round calendar of events, ensuring that there is always something exciting for residents to enjoy. The community's location on the banks of the Hickory Log Creek Reservoir provides opportunities for outdoor recreation while remaining conveniently close to downtown Canton, with its abundance of restaurants, shops, and events.

The Aurora Ridge at Great Sky Sales Center is located at 1001 Winding Branch Drive, Canton, GA. For more information, call 888-686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies for 10+ years in a row. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a39c8d2d-0349-448e-a77b-337f9f66d10f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08286995-c77a-49cc-b063-1a3c7df6fc8a

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)