WKN: A3D4R6 | ISIN: KYG827591044 | Ticker-Symbol: Y5F
NASDAQ
09.01.26 | 21:57
4,200 US-Dollar
-2,55 % -0,110
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLOWIN HOLDINGS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLOWIN HOLDINGS 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
09.01.2026 22:30 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS Reports Unaudited Financial Results for First Half of Fiscal Year 2026

Revenue Soars 453% As Global Expansion Accelerates

HONG KONG, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (Nasdaq: AXG) ("SOLOWIN" or the "Company", or "we"), a leading financial technology firm bridging traditional and digital assets, today announced robust unaudited financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2026 ended September 30, 2025. Revenue surged 453% year-over-year to $5.84 million, while net loss narrowed by 26% to $4.63 million, underscoring the successful execution of the Company's "traditional finance + digital assets " dual strategy, with digital assets -related services delivering significant synergistic growth.

Mr. Ling Ngai Lok, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of SOLOWIN, commented: "Our first-half performance demonstrates the meaningful progress we have made in executing our strategic vision. Assets under management (AUM) on our platform grew to $820 million, institutional clients increased 110% year-over-year to 120, and active users reached 16,000. These results were driven by continuous product innovation, including the launch of the industry's first Real Yield Token (RYT) and Tokenization-as-a-service solutions, further strengthening SOLOWIN's position as a globally integrated financial services platform. During the period, stablecoin and fiat trading volume reached $86 million.

"Guided by our 'organic growth plus strategic acquisitions' dual-engine strategy, we are accelerating global expansion in a disciplined yet efficient manner. We entered the Saudi Arabian market through a strategic partnership with CITIC, established an operation center in Dubai, and expanded into Singapore through the acquisition of a Major Payment Institution (MPI) license. Most notably, our $350 million acquisition of AlloyX represents a key milestone in building a comprehensive global network of financial services and regulatory licenses, particularly across stablecoin and other high-growth markets.

"Looking ahead, we will remain focused on strengthening our global payments infrastructure and advancing institutional-grade digital assets services. We believe our expanding portfolio of international licenses will further reinforce the bridge between traditional and digital finance, enabling us to deliver sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders and clients."

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2025

Revenue

Revenue increased by 453% to $5.84 million for the six months ended September 30, 2025, from $1.06 million for the same period of last year. The increase in revenue was mainly driven by the increase in revenue from digital assets related services. As a result of the AlloyX Group acquisition, prior period amounts may not be comparable to current period amounts or expected future trends. AlloyX Group's results of operations are included from September 3, 2025.

Traditional Financial Services



For the six months ended September 30,




2025



2024




(in thousands)



%
of revenue



(in thousands)



%
of revenue


Securities brokerage commissions and handling income


$

13




-



$

75




8

%

Investment advisory fees



159




3

%



318




30

%

Corporate consultancy service income



160




3

%



237




22

%

Asset management income - related parties



328




6

%



380




36

%

Interest income



-




-




30




3

%

Referral income



2




-




-




-


Total


$

662




12

%


$

1,040




99

%

  • Revenue from securities brokerage commissions and handling income decreased to $13,000 for the six months ended September 30, 2025, from $75,000 for the same period of 2024. The decrease in commissions earned is due to a lower volume of trading activity in the U.S. market.
  • Revenue from investment advisory fees decreased by $159,000, or 50% to $159,000 for the six months ended September 30, 2025, from $318,000 for the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a reduced client base and decrease in value-added services to institutional clients.
  • Revenue from corporate consultancy service decreased to $160,000 for the six months ended September 30, 2025, from $237,000 for the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a reduced client base and decrease in value-added services to institutional clients.
  • Revenue from asset management from related parties decreased by $52,000, or 14% to $328,000 for the six months ended September 30, 2025, from $380,000 for the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to decrease of performance fees derived from Grow World II LPF, resulting from reduced investor subscriptions and weaker fund performance for the six months ended September 30, 2025.
  • Revenue from interest income decreased by $30,000, or 100% to nil for the six months ended September 30, 2025, from $30,000 for the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to decrease in outstanding deposits from the rolling balance cash clients in relation to the securities brokerage services and decrease in bank deposit interest rates.
  • Referral income increased to $2,000 for the six months ended September 30, 2025, from nil for the same period of 2024. The referral income was generated by referring investors to the Company's corporate customers or brokers for IPO subscriptions in oversea markets. The Company acted as an agent and earned referral income in a percentage of subscription amount stipulated in the agreement. No such referral activities occurred for the six months ended September 30, 2024.

Digital Assets-Relat ed Services



For the six months ended September 30,




2025



2024




(in thousands)



% f revenue



(in thousands)



% of revenue


Virtual assets service income



5,180




88

%



15




1

%

Total


$

5,180




88

%


$

15




1

%

  • Virtual assets service income increased to $5,180,000 for the six months ended September 30, 2025, from $15,000 for the same period of 2024. The increase is primarily attributable to the growing adoption of the Company's virtual assets services, including trading of digital assets, and subscription and redemption services for the Bitcoin spot ETF and Ethereum spot ETF, as well as the integrated solutions services provided by AlloyX Group to clients during current period.

Expenses

Expenses increased to $10.49 million for the six months ended September 30, 2025, from $7.35 million for the same period of last year. The increase was mainly due to increase in general and administrative expenses and virtual assets service costs for the six months ended September 30, 2025.

  • Commission and handling expenses - Commission and handling expenses increased to $133,000 for the six months ended September 30, 2025, from $18,000 for the same period of 2024. The increase was mainly due to increase in trading activities in relation to virtual assets products.
  • General and administrative expenses - General and administrative expenses increased to $3,469,000 for the six months ended September 30, 2025, from $2,016,000 for the same period of 2024. The Company's general and administrative expenses consist primarily of depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, professional fee, information technology expenses, office leases, and general office expenses. Such increase was mainly due to increase in professional and consultation fee in relation to the newly launched digital assets business and increase in office lease expenses for new offices.
  • Virtual assets service costs - Virtual assets service costs increased to $4,665,000 for the six months ended September 30, 2025, from nil for the same period of 2024. The increase was due to the expansion and development of the Company's virtual assets services during the current period.
  • Marketing and promotion expenses - The Company's marketing and promotion expenses consist primarily of expenses related to advertising and other promotional activities. The Company's marketing and promotion expense decreased by $419,000, to $515,000 for the six months ended September 30, 2025, from $934,000 for the six months ended September 30, 2024. This decrease reflects fewer significant marketing events comparing to the prior period.
  • Allowance for (reversal of) credit losses - The Company recorded provision for expected credit losses of $35,000 for the six months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the reversal of provision for expected credit losses of $412,000. This is in line with the increase in overall receivables balances.
  • Employee Benefits Expenses - The Company's employee benefits expenses decreased by $2,694,000, or 62%, to $1,673,000 for the six months ended September 30, 2025, from $4,367,000 for the six months ended September 30, 2024. This decrease was mainly due to the implementation of the 2023 Equity Incentive Plan under which 1,980,000 ordinary shares were issued to employees as share rew ards during the six months ended September 30, 2024, but no such costs were incurred during the six months ended 30 September 2025, which was partly offset by the increase in headcount after acquisition of subsidiaries during the six months ended September 30, 2025.
  • Referral fee - For the six months ended September 30, 2024, the Company incurred referral fee of $139,000 related to the Company's investment banking segment. These expenses were associated with the successful referral of clients for corporate consultancy or financial advisory service. No such referral expenses were recorded during the same period in 2025.
  • Share of Results of an Associate - For the six months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, the Company recorded its share of the associate's gain of $3,000 and loss of $27,000, respectively. This reflects the Company's equity method accounting for its investment in an associate company.
  • Impairment loss of long-term investments - For the six months ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded an impairment loss of $259,000 on one of its long-term investments which does not have a readily determinable fair value. No impairment losses were recorded during the same period in 2025.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations decreased to $4.64 million for the six months ended September 30, 2025, from $6.26 million for the same period of last year.

Other Income

Other income for the six months ended September 30, 2024 mainly consisted of interest income from loan receivables. Decrease in other income was mainly due to that no such income was received for the six months ended September 30, 2025.

Net Loss

Net loss decreased to $4.63 million for the six months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to $6.26 million for the same period of last year.

Basic and Diluted Loss per Share

Basic and diluted loss per share decreased to $0.07 for the six months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to $0.39 for the same period of last year.

Financial Condition

As of September 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents increased to $8.78 million, from $3.84 million as of March 31, 2025.

Net cash used in operating activities was $4.44 million for the six months ended September 30, 2025, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $0.78 million for the same period of last year. The increase of $7.56 million in receivables from customers and the increase of $1.30 million in prepaid expenses and other current assets, offset by the increase of $4.67 million in payables to virtual assets service providers, and repayment of other borrowings of $0.42 million, were the primary drivers of the cash used in operating activities during the current period.

Net cash provided by investing activities was $0.62 million for the six months ended September 30, 2025, mainly consisted of cash and bank balances arising from acquisition of subsidiaries, compared to net cash provided by investing activities of $0.26 million for the same period of last year.

Net cash provided by financing activities increased to $10.06 million for the six months ended September 30, 2025, mainly representing the proceeds from capital injections from investors, compared to $0.02 million for the same period of last year.

About SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: AXG) is a global leading financial technology firm focused on digital currency payments and asset tokenization. Founded in 2016, it has dedicated to bridging traditional and decentralized finance by building a secure, efficient and compliant financial infrastructure that provides integrated digital asset solutions for global investors and institutions. Leveraging its Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC)-licensed subsidiary Solomon JFZ (Asia) Holdings Limited, along with other key subsidiaries such as AlloyX Group and AX Coin, the Company has developed a multi-jurisdictional, vertically integrated, enterprise-grade new financial platform encompassing global stablecoin payments, corporate treasury and private wealth management and tokenization as a service. Backed by leading international institutional investors, the Company manages compliant and transparent digital assets that are closely connected to the real economy. The Company is committed to establishing itself as a leading global digital asset financial platform, driving the seamless convergence of traditional finance and the digital assets ecosystem.

For more information, visit the Company's website at https://www.alloyx.com or investor relations webpage at https://ir.alloyx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. The Company has attempted to identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F as well as in its other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

Investor Relations Department
Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao
Phone: +1-646-932-7242
Email: [email protected]

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND MARCH 31, 2025

(Amount in U.S. dollars and in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)




As of
September 30,



As of
March 31,




2025



2025




$'000



$'000




(Unaudited)



(Audited)


ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents



8,780




3,838


Cash segregated for regulatory purpose



6,312




5,019


Receivables from:









Customers, net of allowance for credit losses of $509,000 and $500,000 as of
September 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively



5,084




146


Customers - related parties, net of allowance for credit losses of $17,000 and
$1,000 as of September 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively



277




46


Brokers-dealers and clearing organizations, net of allowance for credit losses of
$10,000 and nil as of September 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively



873




19


Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net



976




577


Short-term investments



5,800




-


Amount due from related parties



234




12


Amount due from a director of a subsidiary



18




-


Total current assets



28,354




9,657











Non-current assets:









Investment in associates



7,504




-


Long-term investments, net



494




368


Property and equipment, net



261




157


Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



2,054




671


Intangible assets, net



71




86


Refundable deposits



771




1,017


Prepaid expenses, net



604




352


Goodwill



343,053




-


Total non-current assets



354,812




2,651


TOTAL ASSETS



383,166




12,308











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Other borrowings



-




420


Payables to customers



6,682




5,022


Accruals and other current liabilities



684




524


Payables to virtual assets service providers



4,665




-


Operating lease liabilities - current



914




577


Amount due to directors



100




951


Amount due to a related party



1




-


Total current liabilities



13,046




7,494











Non-current liabilities:









Operating lease liabilities - non-current



1,125




83


Total non-current liabilities



1,125




83


TOTAL LIABILITIES



14,171




7,577











COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES


















Shareholders' equity









Class A Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value per share; 950,000,000 shares
authorized; 155,825,986 and 8,440,000 shares issued and outstanding as of
September 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively)



16




1


Class B Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized;
31,371,599 and 8,040,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025
and March 31, 2025, respectively)



3




1


Additional paid-in capital



388,097




19,219


Accumulated losses



(19,154)




(14,522)


Accumulated other comprehensive income



17




32





368,979




4,731


Non-controlling interests



16




-


TOTAL EQUITY



368,995




4,731











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



383,166




12,308


SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024

(Amount in U.S. dollars and in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)




For the six months ended
September 30,




2025



2024




$'000



$'000


Revenues







Securities brokerage commissions and handling income



13




75


Investment advisory fees



159




318


Corporate consultancy service income



160




237


Asset management income - related parties



328




380


Virtual assets service income



5,180




15


Interest income



-




30


Referral income



2




-


Total revenues



5,842




1,055











Expenses









Marketing and promotion expenses



515




934


Commission and handling expenses



133




18


Professional fee



1,673




539


Information technology expenses



685




309


Office expenses



433




447


Allowance for (reversal of) credit losses



35




(412)


Employee benefits expenses



1,673




4,367


Referral fee



-




139


Virtual assets service costs



4,665




-


Share of results of an associate



(3)




27


Impairment loss of long-term investments



-




259


General and administrative expenses



678




721


Total expenses



10,487




7,348











Other income









Interest income



6




34


Other income



5




4


Total other income



11




38











Loss before income tax expense



(4,634)




(6,255)











Income tax expense



-




-











Net loss



(4,634)




(6,255)











Net loss attributable to









Owners of the Company



(4,632)




(6,255)


Non-controlling interests



(2)




-





(4,634)




(6,255)











Other comprehensive (loss) income









Foreign currency translation adjustment



(15)




31


Total comprehensive loss



(4,649)




(6,224)











Attributable to









Owners of the Company



(4,647)




(6,224)


Non-controlling interests



(2)




-





(4,649)




(6,224)











Basic and diluted net loss per share



(0.07)




(0.39)


Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted*



70,503,638




15,961,639


*

Retroactively restated for effect of share re-classification on December 17, 2024

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024

(Amount in U.S. dollars and in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)




For the six months ended
September 30,




2025



2024




$'000



$'000


Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss



(4,634)




(6,255)


Adjustment to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:









Amortization of intangible assets



4




15


Depreciation of property and equipment



52




36


Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets



386




-


Allowance for (reversal of) credit losses



35




(412)


Share based compensations



-




3,312


Loss on disposal of intangible assets



11




-


Share of results of an associate



(3)




27


Impairment loss of long-term investments



-




259


Interest income from loan to a third party



-




(26)


Change in operating assets and liabilities:









Change in receivables from customers



(5,194)




2,361


Change in receivables from brokers-dealers and clearing organizations



(864)




(208)


Change in refundable deposits



246




(13)


Change in prepaid expenses and other current assets



(558)




737


Change in amounts with related parties



(1)




-


Change in payables to customers



1,660




571


Change in payables to clearing organizations



-




170


Change in accruals and other current liabilities



153




71


Change in payables to virtual assets service providers



4,665




-


Change in contract liabilities



-




151


Change in operating lease liabilities



(402)




(12)


Cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(4,444)




784











Cash flows from investing activities









Purchase of intangible assets



-




(67)


Purchase of property and equipment



(3)




(21)


Purchase of long-term investments, net



(126)




(658)


Acquisition of subsidiaries



760




-


Purchases of short-term investments



(7)




-


Repayment of loan from a third party



-




1,010


Cash provided by investing activities



624




264











Cash flows from financing activities









Proceeds from capital injections from investors



11,394




-


Advance from related parties



-




22


Repayment of other borrowings



(420)




-


Change in amounts with a director of a subsidiary



18




-


Change in amounts with directors



(937)




-


Cash provided by financing activities



10,055




22











Net change in cash, cash equivalents and cash segregated for regulatory purpose



6235




1,070


Cash, cash equivalents and cash segregated for regulatory purpose at beginning of the
period



8,857




7,251


Cash, cash equivalents and cash segregated for regulatory purpose at the end of
the period



15,092




8,321











Supplementary cash flows information









Cash received from interest income



6




34











Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities









Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange of new operating lease liabilities



1,043




-


Investment of associate through issuance of Class A Ordinary Shares



7,500




-


Investment of subsidiaries through issuance of Class A and Class B Ordinary Shares



350,000




-




As of
September 30,



As of
September 30,




2025



2024




$'000



$'000


Reconciliation to amounts on interim condensed consolidated balance sheets:







Cash at banks



3,810




2,459


Money market funds



4,970




-


Total cash and cash equivalents



8,780




2,459


Cash segregated for regulatory purpose



6,312




5,862


Total cash, cash equivalents and cash segregated for regulatory purpose



15,092




8,321


SOURCE SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

© 2026 PR Newswire
