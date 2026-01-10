Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 10.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12GNY | ISIN: CNE100001TJ4 | Ticker-Symbol: 2B5
Tradegate
09.01.26 | 13:52
0,210 Euro
+1,50 % +0,003
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BAIC MOTOR CORP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAIC MOTOR CORP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2050,21009.01.
0,2040,21209.01.
PR Newswire
10.01.2026 06:46 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pony.ai and BAIC BJEV Deepen Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Robotaxi Development and Commercialization

BEIJING, Jan. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pony.ai, a global leader in achieving large-scale mass production and commercialization of autonomous driving, and BAIC BJEV, the electric vehicle development and manufacturing arm of BAIC Group, today announced a comprehensive upgrade to their strategic partnership. The two companies will deepen cooperation across the autonomous driving value chain to accelerate the mass production, commercialization, and global deployment of high-level autonomous driving solutions.

The expanded partnership is designed to systematically address the core challenges of scaling L4 autonomous driving from pilot programs to sustainable commercial operations.

Under the new agreement, Pony.ai and BAIC BJEV will collaborate more deeply on the forward design and development of purpose-built Robotaxi models, jointly optimizing vehicle architectures and in-cabin systems to better support autonomous operations and passenger experience. This collaboration establishes a scalable foundation for large-scale Robotaxi deployment, while also exploring potential applications of Pony.ai's autonomous driving technology in certain passenger vehicle programs over the longer term.

In addition to vehicle development, the two companies will also strengthen collaboration across the autonomous mobility value chain, including user acquisition, fleet operations, and vehicle maintenance. Leveraging BAIC BJEV's strengths as one of China's leading EV manufacturers and its mature OEM-grade supply chain, the partnership is expected to further reduce the bill of materials (BOM) and long-term operating costs of autonomous vehicles. At the same time, the collaboration will improve vehicle performance, maintenance efficiency, and full lifecycle management-key enablers for sustainable Robotaxi commercialization at scale.

"This expanded partnership reflects a shared commitment to moving autonomous driving from technical readiness to large-scale commercial reality," said Ning Zhang, Vice President of Pony.ai. "By combining Pony.ai's autonomous driving technology with BAIC BJEV's manufacturing expertise and supply chain capabilities, we are building a scalable foundation for Robotaxi deployment in China while accelerating our expansion into global markets."

"High-level autonomous driving represents a fundamental transformation of future mobility," said Guofu Zhang, Vice General Manager of BAIC Group and Chairman of BAIC BJEV. "Through this deeper strategic collaboration with Pony.ai, we are jointly advancing L4 Robotaxi development and aim to build a more efficient and sustainable intelligent mobility ecosystem with global competitiveness."

Pony.ai and BAIC BJEV began their collaboration in 2024 and have since jointly developed and manufactured one of Pony.ai's seventh-generation Robotaxi models, the Arcfox Alpha T5 Robotaxi. The model debuted at the Shanghai Auto Show in April, and more than 600 units have since rolled off the production line. These vehicles are now in active commercial operation in Beijing and Shenzhen, two of China's largest metropolitan areas.

As one of the flagship L4 Robotaxi models, the Arcfox Alpha T5 introduces a range of user-facing upgrades in pick-up convenience and ride comfort, supported by Pony.ai's proprietary world model and virtual driver technologies. These enhancements improve driving smoothness and overall passenger experience, further strengthening public acceptance of fully autonomous mobility services.

With operations spanning eight countries, including Luxembourg, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, and South Korea, Pony.ai brings extensive experience in the international market and localized operations. Building on this global footprint, the two companies plan to introduce the jointly developed Arcfox Alpha T5 Robotaxi to some strategic global markets, including Europe and the Middle East.

Since the inception of their partnership, Pony.ai and BAIC BJEV have collectively invested nearly RMB 1 billion in autonomous driving research, development, and commercialization. The upgraded partnership is expected to involve further capital investment aligned with joint priorities in technology development, ecosystem collaboration, and overseas growth, reinforcing a long-term strategic alliance between the two companies.

SOURCE Pony.ai

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.