Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2026) - Arspura, a healthy kitchen appliance brand under the CleaDeep group, will participate in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. At the event, the company will present its kitchen ventilation product lineup built around its proprietary IQV (Inclined-Quad-Vortex) airflow technology.

CES 2026 marks Arspura's appearance on the global consumer electronics stage, where the brand will introduce its approach to kitchen ventilation design and airflow management to industry professionals, partners, and media. The exhibition will focus on how Arspura applies airflow engineering concepts to address cooking-related air movement and capture within residential kitchen environments.

At the core of the showcase is Arspura's IQV system, an airflow architecture that integrates inclined airflow guidance, multi-vortex capture structures, and an air curtain configuration within a single hood design. The system reflects the brand's emphasis on airflow control and structural design, and is applied across multiple products on display at CES 2026.

The new lineup includes the Arspura P1, F1, P2, and PRO, each developed for different kitchen layouts and usage scenarios.

The Arspura P1 is a 36-inch side-suction range hood designed to integrate IQV airflow architecture with a minimalist exterior. The model incorporates gesture-based control and a filter-free structural design intended to support long-term operation and ease of maintenance.

The Arspura F1, offered in a 30-inch format, is designed for compatibility with a wide range of kitchen cabinetry. It features a BLDC motor and an integrated self-cleaning system, along with gesture control and built-in lighting intended to support everyday cooking activities.

The Arspura P2 adopts a 36-inch top-suction configuration and includes an integrated PM2.5 sensing function. The model is designed to provide real-time air quality indication during cooking, paired with airflow management features based on the IQV system.

Serving as the flagship model, the Arspura PRO is a 36-inch side-suction range hood that integrates IQV airflow architecture with real-time air quality monitoring and professional-grade lighting. The model is designed with an emphasis on durability, low-maintenance operation, and functional integration, offering a comprehensive ventilation solution within a single system.

Through its participation at CES 2026, Arspura aims to present its ventilation design philosophy, demonstrate how its IQV Technology is applied across different product formats, and engage with global stakeholders in the home appliance and consumer technology sectors.

About Arspura

Founded in 2016, Arspura is a technology-driven home appliance brand focused on kitchen ventilation and indoor air management. As part of the CleaDeep family, the brand draws on experience in environmental and airflow technologies to develop kitchen solutions for residential use. Arspura combines engineering-focused design with contemporary aesthetics for markets worldwide.

For more information, visit www.arspura.com.

