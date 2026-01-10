Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 10.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold-Superzyklus 2026: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten Gold-Stories 2026 hat begonnen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
10.01.2026 16:50 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New To The Street: IMG Academy Long-Form BIO Surpasses 1 Million Views, Validating the Power of Premium Storytelling at Scale

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 10, 2026 / New to The Street, the nationally syndicated business media platform, announced today that its 30-minute biographical feature on IMG Academy has surpassed one million digital views, reinforcing the measurable impact of long-form content distributed across a mature, multi-channel media ecosystem.

The milestone performance demonstrates how extended-format storytelling delivers deeper engagement, stronger audience retention, and sustained brand visibility compared to short-form media. Companies participating in New to The Street's long-form BIO productions benefit from distribution across national sponsored television broadcasts, high-growth digital platforms, and a massive owned audience built over more than 17 years.

"Long-form content allows companies and institutions to tell their full story with credibility and depth," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "The success of the IMG Academy BIO shows that when premium storytelling is paired with the right distribution-digital, sponsored TV, and owned media-the results are powerful and measurable."

The IMG Academy feature continues to perform across New to The Street's digital platforms while also serving as a flagship example of how extended content drives long-term value for brands seeking visibility, authority, and audience trust.

Watch the IMG Academy BIO:
https://youtu.be/k2YSY802cXk

About New to The Street

Founded more than 17 years ago, New to The Street is a premier multimedia business platform that broadcasts weekly on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business Network as sponsored programming. The platform features long-form executive interviews, biographical profiles, and market insights filmed from iconic financial locations including the Nasdaq MarketSite and the New York Stock Exchange.

New to The Street also operates one of the largest and fastest-growing financial media channels on YouTube, with over 4.3 million subscribers, ranking second only to The Wall Street Journal globally in the financial media category.
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@NewtoTheStreetTV

Through its integrated television, digital, social, and outdoor media ecosystem, New to The Street delivers predictable, high-impact visibility to a global audience of investors, executives, and decision-makers.

Media Contact:
Monica Brennan
Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/img-academy-long-form-bio-surpasses-1-million-views-validating-the-power-of-pr-1126203

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.