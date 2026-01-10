New To The Street: IMG Academy Long-Form BIO Surpasses 1 Million Views, Validating the Power of Premium Storytelling at Scale

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 10, 2026 / New to The Street, the nationally syndicated business media platform, announced today that its 30-minute biographical feature on IMG Academy has surpassed one million digital views, reinforcing the measurable impact of long-form content distributed across a mature, multi-channel media ecosystem.

The milestone performance demonstrates how extended-format storytelling delivers deeper engagement, stronger audience retention, and sustained brand visibility compared to short-form media. Companies participating in New to The Street's long-form BIO productions benefit from distribution across national sponsored television broadcasts, high-growth digital platforms, and a massive owned audience built over more than 17 years.

"Long-form content allows companies and institutions to tell their full story with credibility and depth," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "The success of the IMG Academy BIO shows that when premium storytelling is paired with the right distribution-digital, sponsored TV, and owned media-the results are powerful and measurable."

The IMG Academy feature continues to perform across New to The Street's digital platforms while also serving as a flagship example of how extended content drives long-term value for brands seeking visibility, authority, and audience trust.

Watch the IMG Academy BIO:

https://youtu.be/k2YSY802cXk

About New to The Street

Founded more than 17 years ago, New to The Street is a premier multimedia business platform that broadcasts weekly on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business Network as sponsored programming. The platform features long-form executive interviews, biographical profiles, and market insights filmed from iconic financial locations including the Nasdaq MarketSite and the New York Stock Exchange.

New to The Street also operates one of the largest and fastest-growing financial media channels on YouTube, with over 4.3 million subscribers, ranking second only to The Wall Street Journal globally in the financial media category.

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@NewtoTheStreetTV

Through its integrated television, digital, social, and outdoor media ecosystem, New to The Street delivers predictable, high-impact visibility to a global audience of investors, executives, and decision-makers.

