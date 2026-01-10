Kypspr AI: Kypspr Defines "Federated Data Fabric" Category to Solve Healthcare's Multi-Trillion-Dollar Semantic Data Crisis

New Infrastructure Standard Delivers Perfect Data Fidelity and Absolute Security; Kypspr Announces "Compliance-by-Design" API Sandbox for Enterprise Trials.

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / January 10, 2026 / Kypspr, the definitive provider of high-trust enterprise health data infrastructure, today announced the launch of the industry's first Federated Data Fabric. This category-defining move addresses the healthcare industry's central crisis: not a lack of connectivity, but a profound lack of data clarity and fidelity.

For decades, the industry has been sold "plumbing" to move data, but moving broken data only results in propagating errors at scale. Kypspr is not the plumbing; it is the refinery. By bridging the "Level 3 (Semantic) Gap"-the dirty data problem that leaves 80% of clinical data inaccessible - Kypspr enables health systems to finally unlock the intelligence required for AI and modern operations.

The Federated Moat: Security Without Compromise At the core of this announcement is Kypspr's proprietary patent pending Federated Moat architecture. Designed specifically for the "Messy Middle"-mid-market health systems, large provider groups, and regional payers-this infrastructure provides a provable security guarantee: Protected Health Information (PHI) never leaves the customer's tenant.

By utilizing Customer-Managed Encryption Keys (CMEK) and Federated Learning, Kypspr allows organizations to refine chaotic source data (HL7v2, unstructured notes) into high-fidelity "Golden Records" without the risks inherent in centralized "black box" platforms.

A Mandate for Clarity and Translation Kypspr's mission is to provide perfect, auditable, and legally defensible translation of chaotic source data. The platform's AI-powered Semantic Refinery interprets, structures, and normalizes clinical data without ever altering the original source of truth.

"The real crisis in healthcare data isn't connectivity; it's clarity and fidelity," said Ambar Prajapati, Founder and CEO of Kypspr. "We are bringing structure to chaos, empowering organizations to operate with perfect clarity and absolute trust."

The API Sandbox: Eliminating the "BAA Gap" To accelerate enterprise adoption, Kypspr is launching the Kypspr API Sandbox, a compliant trial environment that allows technical leads and CISOs to validate the platform's AI-powered Semantic Refinery. This trial includes a mandatory, upfront Business Associate Agreement (BAA), ensuring full regulatory compliance from the first interaction and solving the historical "BAA Gap" that has often hindered healthtech innovation.

About Kypspr Kypspr is a deep-tech enterprise infrastructure company providing the high-velocity data fabric required for modern healthcare. Its AI-driven architecture delivers perfect data fidelity and absolute security, empowering organizations to eliminate operational drag and realize the full potential of AI.

