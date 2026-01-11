Olympian Gabby Thomas Draws Crowd at Wellness Event with BetterWay Blood Testing at H-E-B SoCo

Guests had an opportunity to meet Gabby Thomas, win health-focused prizes, and learn simple ways to take a more active role in their health

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / January 10, 2026 / BetterWay blood testing by Babson Diagnostics, a science-first healthcare technology company transforming diagnostic blood testing, hosted Olympic gold medalist and public health advocate Gabby Thomas at H-E-B's iconic South Congress store on Saturday, January 10 for Live Well Your Way Day. The free-admission, community-focused event attended by hundreds launched BetterWay's Track Like Gabby powered by BetterWay campaign, an initiative to inspire individuals to take a more proactive, data-driven role in their health, starting with routine blood testing.

BetterWay has partnered with Gabby Thomas through its Track Like Gabby campaign to raise awareness about the importance of routine blood testing and motivate people to make tracking their results a lifelong habit. Gabby uses regular blood work to help guide her own health decisions, and she is committed to promoting more accessible options through BetterWay's patient-friendly, less invasive and clinically accurate fingertip testing.

"You don't have to be training for the Olympics to track your health," said Thomas. "I hope that people see how I take my own health seriously, and they feel inspired to do the same in their own lives. Getting tested at H-E-B whenever it works for you, with BetterWay's quick fingertip collection, makes tracking your health easy and comfortable."

The engaging event took place from midmorning to the early afternoon of January 10th. Attendees visited various BetterWay partner organizations, including H-E-B and Equity and Wellness Consulting Group, offering complimentary healthy meal and fitness plans, and blood testing education to measure health status and track progress. Gabby Thomas took the stage at 11 a.m for a live conversation on performance, wellness, and preventive health, followed by fitness and healthy-eating demonstrations that ran through 1 p.m. This drew an engaged crowd eager to learn practical health tips and strategies they could apply immediately.

"Gabby Thomas is a role model for this community, and we are grateful that she could join forces with BetterWay and H-E-B to inspire Austinites in taking charge of their own wellbeing," said David Stein, CEO at Babson Diagnostics. "I'm confident that every last person who came to the event on Saturday left both better equipped and more committed to tracking their health like Gabby."

Attendees received interactive Track Like Gabby cards to collect stamps at each kiosk. Completed cards earned participants a photo opportunity with Gabby and entry into a raffle, featuring complimentary BetterWay Fitness Profiles*, H-E-B healthy-eating gift baskets, and 4-week complimentary fitness programs with the Equity and Wellness Consulting Group. All attendees who visited the BetterWay kiosk received a $25 discount* toward a blood test of their choice-covering most individual general tests-reinforcing BetterWay's commitment to making routine testing both accessible and affordable.

BetterWay is blood testing reimagined-patient-friendly fingertip collection with accurate lab results. One in three people skip blood testing due to anxiety, fear of needles, difficult venous access, or inconvenience. BetterWay enables blood testing without phlebotomy. This improves patient experience, increases adherence to testing, optimizes staffing efficiency, and advances health equity. BetterWay was developed by Babson Diagnostics, a science-first healthcare technology company that has become the global thought leader in the use of capillary blood for routine testing. Babson was named 2024 Medtech Company of the Year by MD + DI, 2025 SXSW Innovation Award winner for Health & Biotech, and one of Fast Company's 2025 Most Innovative Companies in Healthcare. For more information, please visit BetterWay.com or connect with us on Instagram or LinkedIn.

