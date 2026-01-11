Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2026) - THORENS today announced the official revival of its mechanical lighter division under Hermann Thorens SA (Switzerland), marking a formal continuation of the brand's historical mechanical lighter designs and engineering principles. The revival enters effect following a licensed reactivation process initiated in 2024.

The announcement confirms that the mechanical lighter business is being reintroduced as a continuation of THORENS' historical product lineage, rather than as a newly created or unrelated brand activity. The revived division operates in alignment with Swiss-defined engineering standards and builds upon established mechanical design foundations associated with the THORENS name.

Founded in Switzerland in 1883, THORENS has been associated with multiple precision mechanical disciplines throughout its history, including musical mechanisms, timekeeping components, and mechanical lighters. Like many long-established European manufacturers, the brand has experienced different phases of product focus in response to technological and market developments, while maintaining continuity of brand identity and intellectual property within its corporate lineage.

The mechanical lighter category represents one such historical phase. Early THORENS mechanical lighters, developed beginning in the early 20th century, applied principles of controlled motion, structural clarity, and mechanical reliability to ignition systems. These principles continue to inform the engineering direction of the revived division.

"The revival of the mechanical lighter division represents a continuation of established engineering logic rather than a reinterpretation of the brand," said Yann David Thorens, Managing Director of Hermann Thorens SA. "Our focus remains on preserving mechanical structure, proportion, and functional clarity in accordance with the standards historically associated with the THORENS name."

As part of the revival, Hermann Thorens SA has established an exclusive manufacturing structure to support contemporary production requirements. This includes the formation of Hubei Thorens Metal Co., Ltd., a wholly owned manufacturing entity operated in partnership with a premium factory possessing more than 30 years of experience in high-end lighter manufacturing. Production is conducted in accordance with engineering specifications and inspection criteria defined by Hermann Thorens SA.

The company stated that the revived mechanical lighter division is intended to reflect continuity of historical design principles and mechanical standards, rather than a departure toward trend-driven or decorative product development.

About THORENS

Founded in Switzerland in 1883, THORENS is a heritage brand rooted in precision mechanical engineering. Throughout its history, the THORENS name has been associated with multiple mechanical disciplines, including musical mechanisms, timekeeping components, and mechanical lighters. The mechanical lighter division entered a licensed revival phase in 2024 under Hermann Thorens SA (Switzerland).

