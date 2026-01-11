New storefront engagement platform combines visual merchandising, retail media network and latest loss prevention technologies which can help redefine the storefront experience

Sensormatic Solutions FLEX platform will be on display at the 2026 NRF Big Show

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), has added a new, highly customizable and retail-media-ready electronic article surveillance (EAS) system to its portfolio. The Sensormatic Solutions Flexible Loss-prevention Engagement Experience (FLEX) platform is designed to enhance front-of-store real estate by combining visual merchandising, digital content management tools, and a full suite of loss prevention (LP) technology. FLEX blends seamlessly into the store design, while helping deliver a gateway for the shopper experience. Those in attendance at the 2026 NRF Big Show will have the opportunity to see the solution in person at booth (#5321), Jan. 11-13.

"EAS equipment can and should do so much more than detect merchandise and alert associates to incidents," said Myron Burke, solutions management leader at Sensormatic Solutions. "They're the first thing many shoppers see when entering a store, and they can be used to set the tone for the customer journey. With a sleek design, customizable sensors and alerts and enhanced visual merchandising capabilities, our new platform can help retailers and their brand partners make better use of valuable, engaging storefront space to extend branded experiences throughout shopper journeys."

Sensormatic FLEX can enable a store-as-a-media-business model, meeting growing demand for solutions that support retail media network (RMN) success. The modular design strategy helps offer digital advertising, marketing, store design and merchandising teams ample opportunity to create dynamic storefront displays that align with brand aesthetics and customer expectations, while optional AM, RF and Gen2X RFID capabilities, as well as alarm options, help ensure LP teams still have what they need to help deter crime. This flexible, fully customizable approach can help retailers:

Increase foot traffic and sales. Sensormatic FLEX is designed to help improve retail operations and enhance front-of-store displays, entice passersby and help retailers draw in more visitors to drive conversion and profitability by improving customer engagement and on-shelf availability while minimizing shrink.

Maintain brand experiences. The modular, customizable design of Sensormatic FLEX can help empower floor designers with more control over the direction of stores' look and feel.

Adjust to trends. Sensormatic FLEX is designed to empower teams pivot campaigns when circumstances change, while optional RFID capabilities help track merchandise and shrink trends in motion, helping to ensure messaging is always relevant and engaging.

Improve RMN performance. Flexible, high-quality displays in Sensormatic FLEX systems can help retailers and partners to take advantage of high-demand storefront space to capture shopper attention and open new revenue streams for retailers.

The 2026 NRF Big Show will be held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City from Jan. 11-13. Attendees can stop by booth #5321 to explore Sensormatic Solutions vision for the next generation of sales floors and learn more about its other recent innovations.

To request a booth tour or a meeting with an account manager, visit the Sensormatic Solutions scheduling page. Stay up to date on all things Sensormatic Solutions during the show by searching SensormaticNRF on LinkedIn and X.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @johnsoncontrols on social platforms.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, powers safe, secure and seamless retail experiences. For more than 60 years, the brand has been at the forefront of the industry's fast-moving technology adoption, redefining retail operations on a global scale and turning insights into actions. Sensormatic Solutions delivers an interconnected ecosystem of loss prevention, inventory intelligence and traffic insight solutions, along with our services and partners to enable retailers worldwide to innovate and elevate with precision, connecting data-driven outcomes that shape retail's future. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, X and our YouTube channel.

