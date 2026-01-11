Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Gauzy To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Gauzy Ltd. ("Gauzy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GAUZ) and reminds investors of the February 6, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) three of the Company's French subsidiaries lacked the financial means to meet their debts as they became due; (2) as a result, it was substantially likely insolvency proceedings would be commenced; (3) as a result, it was substantially likely a potential default under the Company's existing senior secured debt facilities would be triggered; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On November 14, 2025, before the market opened, Gauzy Ltd. shocked investors by announcing that the Commercial Court of Lyon had commenced Redressement Judiciaire-French insolvency proceedings-against three of the Company's French subsidiaries. According to Gauzy, Redressement Judiciaire is intended to preserve operations and employment while formulating a recovery plan; however, the Company further acknowledged that the initiation of these proceedings constitutes a default under its existing senior secured debt facilities and, if not cured, could trigger an event of default. Gauzy also disclosed that it would not release its third-quarter 2025 financial results on November 14 as previously scheduled due to these developments.

In response to this news, Gauzy's share price declined precipitously, falling $2.00 per share-or nearly 50%-over two trading days to close at $2.02 on November 17, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

