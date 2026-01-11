Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 11.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kritische Metalle: Warum diese neue Germanium-News mehr bedeutet als eine klassische Explorationsmeldung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.01.2026 22:18 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alamar Biosciences, Inc.: Alamar Biosciences Announces Close of Oversubscribed Convertible Notes Financing and Expansion of Leadership Team

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. and Braidwell LP participate as new investors

Stephen Williams, MD, Ph.D. joins as Chief Scientific Officer

Rebecca Chambers and Frank Witney, Ph.D. appointed to Board of Directors

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamar Biosciences, Inc. ("Alamar"), a leader in precision proteomics dedicated to advancing the early detection of disease, announced the close of an oversubscribed convertible notes financing, bringing in more than $50 million of new capital. Accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. and Braidwell LP joined the financing as new investors. Existing investors, including Illumina Ventures and Sands Capital, also participated. The financing will support the continued commercial advancement of Alamar's precision proteomics platform.

"We deeply appreciate the continued support from our existing investors and are excited to welcome our new partners," said Dr. Yuling Luo, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of Alamar. "Their confidence in our vision and strategy underscores the transformative potential of our work. This investment will enable us to accelerate innovation and continue to expand the reach of our platform, unlocking the full value of precision medicine and early disease detection."

Leadership and Board Expansion
Alamar also announced key additions to its executive leadership team and board of directors to support the company's continued growth and commitment to operational excellence.

Stephen Williams, MD, PhD

Rebecca Chambers

Frank Witney, PhD

To further strengthen its scientific leadership, Alamar welcomes Dr. Stephen Williams as Chief Scientific Officer. Steve brings more than three decades of experience in precision medicine and biomarker innovation. He most recently served as Chief Medical Officer at Standard BioTools and SomaLogic, and previously spent 18 years at Pfizer in senior leadership roles. A recognized leader in the scientific community, he has served on the NIH National Advisory Council for Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering, helped launch the Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative, and co-founded the FDA-FNIH-PhRMA Biomarker Consortium.

Alamar has also appointed Rebecca Chambers and Dr. Frank Witney as directors to its board. Rebecca, Chief Financial Officer at Veracyte, brings deep financial and healthcare leadership experience from her current role as well as previous positions at Outset Medical, Illumina, Myriad Genetics and Life Technologies. Frank, an operating partner at Ampersand Capital Partners, adds over three decades of life sciences leadership experience, including serving as President and CEO of Affymetrix and Dionex Corporation, and currently sits on the boards of Revvity, Cerus Corporation, Standard BioTools, and several private companies.

"I am thrilled to welcome Steve to our leadership team, and Rebecca and Frank to our board of directors," said Dr. Yuling Luo. "Their deep expertise and diverse perspectives will be invaluable as we accelerate our mission to unleash the power of our Precision Proteomics platform, to enable broad impacts across health and disease. This is an exciting moment for Alamar, and we look forward to the impact their leadership will have on driving innovation and growth."

About Alamar Biosciences, Inc.
Alamar Biosciences is a privately held life sciences company dedicated to powering precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease. Leveraging its proprietary NULISA technology and the ARGO HT System, Alamar's platform is designed to deliver ultra-high sensitivity and addresses key limitations of existing technologies to deliver precision proteomics. For more information, please visit alamarbio.com.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2858861/SteveWilliams_600.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2858862/RebeccaChambers_600.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2858863/Frank_R__Whitney.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1810182/Alamar_Logo_WhiteOutline_RGB_4x1_Logo_V1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alamar-biosciences-announces-close-of-oversubscribed-convertible-notes-financing-and-expansion-of-leadership-team-302658019.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.