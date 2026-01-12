Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd: Teva to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: Pivot to Growth Strategy Delivering Growth and Transforming through Innovation

Richard Francis, Teva's President and CEO, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 8:15 A.M. Pacific Time (11:15 A.M. Eastern Time)

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) will present its ongoing transformation and expected growth trajectory through 2030 at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Teva's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard Francis, will meet with investors and present the Company's milestones achieved in 2025, transformative initiatives, and forward-looking outlook for 2026 and beyond.

Presentation Highlights:

Pivot to Growth Strategy Progress : Teva is accelerating its Pivot to Growth strategy, focusing on transforming into a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company through late-stage innovative pipeline, fueled by its world-class generics business.

: Teva is accelerating its Pivot to Growth strategy, focusing on transforming into a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company through late-stage innovative pipeline, fueled by its world-class generics business. Innovation at the Heart of Teva's Transformation : Teva's key innovative brands - AUSTEDO , AJOVY and UZEDY - are already driving its growth and reshaping Teva's financial outlook. Teva's clinical pipeline assets - olanzapine LAI, DARI (ICS/SABA), duvakitug (anti-TL1A), emrusolmin, and anti-IL-15 - are expected to drive Teva's long-term growth trajectory and further Teva's transformation.

: Teva's key innovative brands - AUSTEDO , AJOVY and UZEDY - are already driving its growth and reshaping Teva's financial outlook. Teva's clinical pipeline assets - olanzapine LAI, DARI (ICS/SABA), duvakitug (anti-TL1A), emrusolmin, and anti-IL-15 - are expected to drive Teva's long-term growth trajectory and further Teva's transformation. 2025 Performance : Teva to provide its expected 2025 financial performance.

: Teva to provide its expected 2025 financial performance. 2026 and Beyond: In addition, Teva to provide forward-looking outlook for 2026 and beyond, underlining disciplined capital allocation and a commitment to securing an investment-grade credit rating.





Expected 2025 Performance

$ billions, except EPS or as noted 2025 Outlook Expected 2025 performance relative to Outlook (excluding duvakitug milestones) Additional contribution from expected duvakitug milestones Revenues* $16.8 - $17.0 Lower point of the range $500M Operating Margin ~26.2% - 27.1% Mid to high point of the range ~80%-85% Adjusted EBITDA $4.8 - $5.0 Midpoint of the range ~$400M-$430M Tax Rate 15%-18% Lower point of the range Diluted EPS ($) 2.55 - 2.65 Higher point of the range Free Cash Flow** $1.6 - $1.9 Higher point of the range ~$500M Net leverage ~2.5x - 2.9x Midpoint of the range ~2.5x



Path to achieving 2027 targets and additional 2030 targets

$billionsor as noted 2026 2027 2030 Revenues* Flat to slightly down vs. 2025 Low-single digit growth Mid-single digit CAGR Operating Profit Growing vs. 2025 30% >30% Adjusted EBITDA Growing vs. 2026 Growing Free Cash Flow** Growing vs. 2025 >$2.7 >$3.5 Net Leverage ~2.0-2.2x <2x <2x Cumulative Transformation Programs Savings ~$450M-500M ~$700M

Note: 2026 commentary compared to 2025 results excluding duvakitug milestones, except for net debt leverage calculation.

* Revenues presented on a GAAP basis; all other metrics presented on a non-GAAP basis.

** Free Cash Flow includes cash flow generated from operating activities net of capital expenditures and deferred purchase price cash component collected for securitized trade receivables.

