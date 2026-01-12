HONG KONG, Jan 11, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Metaspacex Limited ('Metaspacex' or the 'Company', together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group' Stock Code: 1796.HK) announces that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with Popcorn Technology LLC. Pursuant to the agreement, the two parties will jointly establish a project company to develop blockchain and digital finance-related businesses, marking a significant milestone in the Group's strategic expansion into the Web3.0 and digital asset sectors.Through the collaboration, Metaspacex is expected to enter the high-growth digital finance sector and create new profit growth points by leveraging AI quantitative technologies and related trading platforms, while enhancing its overall competitiveness within the digital asset ecosystem. Popcorn Technology will provide the project company with a range of technologies and professional services for the clients, including the development of a public blockchain, a digital wallet, a blockchain explorer and a cryptocurrency trading platform, as well as consultancy services regarding obtaining a cryptocurrency exchange license.In recent years, Metaspacex has actively explored opportunities in emerging technologies such as AI and blockchain, with a focus on diversifying its business and creating long-term value for shareholders. The Board believes that the deep integration of digital and virtual currencies with financial technology is becoming an important trend in global financial markets. The cooperation is closely aligned with the Group's strategy to promote business diversification and advance its Web3.0 digital finance initiatives.About Metaspacex LimitedMetaspacex Limited was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2018. The Company has consistently focused on the fields of digital transformation, intelligent solutions, and renovation services. The Company is committed to driving industrial upgrading through the application of cutting-edge technologies such as Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and blockchain, providing technology research and development, as well as system integration services for industries including energy, smart cities, industrial, and healthcare. By doing so, the Company helps enterprises reduce costs, enhance efficiency, and redefine the metaverse experience. In recent years, the Company has actively explored business opportunities in emerging areas such as Web3.0 and new energy, maintaining strategic flexibility to seize growth opportunities in a constantly changing market environment and achieve synergistic development across different sectors.Source: MetaSpaceX LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.