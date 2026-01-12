CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. ("CDB Leasing"), announced today that CDB Aviation Hong Kong (Limited), a Hong Kong incorporated entity wholly owned by CDB Aviation, executed a new Sustainability Linked Loan ("SLL") transaction on December 19, 2025, anchored with a five-year $710 million unsecured term loan facility.

"This term loan marks a major milestone for our platform, with our Hong Kong entity being appointed as the borrower for the very first time to enter into an SLL to raise substantial funds from the market," commented Jie Chen, Chief Executive Officer of CDB Aviation.

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited acted as Facility Agent and Facility Coordinator, Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited as Mandate Lead Arranger Bookrunner, Credit Agricole as Sole Sustainability Agent and Lead Sustainability Structuring Advisor, and Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China London Branch and China CITIC Bank International Limited as Sustainability Structuring Advisors.

The facility was financed by a group of MLA banks: Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited, Bank of Communications Co., Ltd., Sydney Branch, Bank of Communications (Hong Kong) Limited (Incorporated In Hong Kong With Limited Liability), China CITIC Bank International Limited, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China London Branch, Ping An Bank, and CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.

"Our continued success in attracting top-tier financiers reinforces our position as a premier global lessor with the strongest credit rating among the top 10 lessors and showcases the market's confidence in our long-term strategy. We continue to strengthen our cost of capital and position our platform for sustainable profitability," added Chen.

In line with the other facilities, the SLL parameters are contingent on the satisfaction of Sustainability Performance Targets ("SPTs"), based on the lessor's Key Performance Indicators ("KPIs") related to:

reducing the carbon intensity of the fleet, focusing on the most fuel-efficient aircraft; and

increasing the share of new generation aircraft in the fleet.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions, including with respect to CDB Aviation's business, financial condition, results of operations or plans. CDB Aviation cautions readers that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results or other financial condition or performance measures could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements sometimes use words such as "may," "will," "seek," "continue," "aim," "anticipate," "target," "projected," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "believe," "achieve" or other terminology or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of CDB Aviation's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. ("CDB Leasing"), a 41-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. CDB Aviation is rated Investment Grade by Moody's (A2), S&P Global (A), and Fitch (A+). China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is one of the world's largest development finance institutions. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in China's leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero

