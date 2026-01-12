Tow Market: Tow.Market Launches the World's First AI-Powered, Uber-Like Platform for the Towing Industry and Announces Seed Investment Round

Tow.Market today announced the launch of the world's first AI-powered, on-demand towing marketplace, bringing real-time dispatch, transparent pricing, and live tracking to a global industry that has remained largely manual and fragmented. The company also confirmed the opening of its Seed investment round to accelerate platform rollout and national expansion.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 11, 2026 / Tow.Market today announced the launch of its Beta Partner Program, inviting insurance carriers, roadside assistance providers, tow operators, and fleet partners to participate in a 6-month pilot of the world's first AI-powered, Uber-like platform built specifically for towing and vehicle recovery.

Founded by Eli Ofel , Tow.Market applies the same marketplace and automation principles that transformed ride-hailing and food delivery-this time to towing, roadside assistance, and vehicle recovery.

Eli Ofel is also the founder of Leaa Health , a technology-enabled healthcare company focused on medical house calls and in-home care, which has generated over $30 million in revenue in approximately four years. Leaa Health delivers doctors, nurses, diagnostics, and treatments directly to patients' homes-demonstrating the same on-demand, logistics-driven execution model now being applied to Tow.Market.

6-Month Beta Pilot Program

Tow.Market will launch initially through a 6-month beta pilot program, designed to refine the platform, optimize AI-driven dispatch, and closely collaborate with early tow operators and customers before a full national rollout. The beta phase will focus on service reliability, response times, pricing accuracy, and operator experience-ensuring a scalable and resilient foundation.

The beta is designed to modernize how towing is dispatched, tracked, priced, and reported-creating a real-time, data-driven alternative to legacy call centers, fragmented networks, and manual claims workflows.

Built for Insurance-Grade Operations

Tow.Market is purpose-built to support insurance and roadside programs that require reliability, transparency, and audit-ability. During the beta, insurance partners will collaborate on:

Real-time tow dispatch tied to claims events

SLA-based response time tracking

Upfront, standardized pricing logic

Live GPS tracking and service verification

Digital service records for claims, reimbursements, and subrogation

Reinventing a Legacy, High-Friction Industry

The global towing and roadside assistance market represents an estimated $35-40+ billion opportunity worldwide, with over $10-12 billion annually in the U.S. alone. Despite its size and importance, the industry continues to rely on phone calls, manual dispatching, opaque pricing, and disconnected local operators.

Tow.Market replaces this with a unified, AI-driven marketplace designed for both drivers and tow operators:

Instant AI Dispatch: Matches requests to the right truck in seconds

Upfront, Dynamic Pricing: Transparent pricing based on distance, vehicle type, and real-time conditions

Live GPS Tracking: End-to-end visibility from pickup to drop-off

Operator Growth Engine: Optimized routing, automated payouts, and consistent demand

The Disruptive Opportunity

Tow.Market is not a lead-generation website or a traditional dispatch tool. It is a two-sided marketplace with powerful network effects, purpose-built to become the operating system for towing.

By aggregating demand, standardizing pricing logic, and optimizing utilization through AI, Tow.Market unlocks faster service for drivers, higher utilization for operators, and scalable infrastructure for fleets, insurers, municipalities, and enterprise recovery contracts.

Seed Round Announcement

Tow.Market has officially opened its Seed funding round, valuing the company at $15 million pre-money. Proceeds from the round will be used to support:

Beta pilot execution and operator onboarding

AI and data infrastructure expansion

Mobile applications and enterprise integrations

Multi-city U.S. rollout following beta completion

"We intentionally built in a beta phase to get this right," said Eli Ofel, Founder of Tow.Market. "We've learned through Leaa Health that disciplined rollouts create stronger, more durable platforms. Tow.Market is about fixing a broken system the right way-not rushing scale."

Built for Scale

Tow.Market supports light-duty, heavy-duty, flatbed, long-distance towing, roadside assistance, and fleet recovery-positioning the platform as the category-defining infrastructure layer for modern towing.

Availability

Tow.Market will roll out through select U.S. metro areas during the beta period, followed by broader national and international expansion.

About Tow.Market

Tow.Market is the world's first AI-powered towing marketplace, delivering real-time matching, transparent pricing, and Uber-like dispatch for towing and roadside assistance. Built by experienced operators and technologists, Tow.Market is modernizing a global industry through automation and scale.

