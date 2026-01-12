HIROSHIMA, Japan, Jan 12, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation today announced the introduction of its new battery electric vehicle, the MAZDA CX-6e, to the European, Australian, and other markets. Making its world debut at the Brussels Motor Show(*1) in Belgium on January 9 (local time), the MAZDA CX-6e is scheduled to launch in Europe this summer, with plans for introduction in Australia later this year.Building on the MAZDA EZ-60 unveiled at last year's Shanghai Motor Show(*2), the new Mazda CX-6e is the second model in Mazda's collaborative battery EV lineup introduced globally, following the MAZDA 6e. This crossover SUV combines Mazda's signature design and "Jinba-ittai" (human-machine unity) driving performance with the electrification and intelligent technologies of its collaboration partner, Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd., offering a versatile solution to suit a variety of lifestyles.In terms of design, it embodies the "FUTURE + SOUL x MODERN" concept, blending sculptural beauty with advanced technology. Driving dynamics enhance "Jinba-ittai" through handling and ride comfort optimized for European market preferences. In addition, a suite of intelligent technologies-including voice and gesture recognition, advanced driver assistance systems, and digital side mirrors(*3)-ensures a safer, more comfortable mobility experience.In the European market, the MAZDA 6e battery electric vehicle, a mid-size sedan launched last September, has been well received, achieving cumulative sales of over 7,000 units since its launch. With the introduction of the MAZDA CX-6e, Mazda further expands its battery EV lineup to meet our customer demand.Mazda will continue to pursue the "Joy of Driving" under its core value of "Radically Human," and aim to deliver the "Joy of Living" by creating exciting mobility experiences in our customers' daily lives.(*1) The official name is "Brussels Motor Show 2026".(*2) The official name is "The 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Auto Shanghai 2025)".(*3) Equipment specifications may vary by grade. Please refer to the information announced at the time of sales start.Source: mazdaCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.