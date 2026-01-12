WISeKey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey, together with its Subsidiaries, WISeSat and SEALSQ, to Partner with Kaynes Technology's Satellite Subsidiary KSTPL, to Manufacture Post-Quantum Secure WISeSats Satellites in India and Establish India as a ...

Press Release: WISeKey, together with its Subsidiaries, WISeSat and SEALSQ, to Partner with Kaynes Technology's Satellite Subsidiary KSTPL, to Manufacture Post-Quantum Secure WISeSats Satellites in India and Establish India as a Strategic Launch Hub

Geneva, Switzerland / Bengaluru, India: January 12, 2026 -- WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, today announces that its subsidiary, WISeSat.Space ("WISeSat"), a global leader in secure satellite and critical digital satellite infrastructure, signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Kaynes Technology India Limited (Kaynes Technology) satellite subsidiary Kaynes Space Technology Private Limited ("KSTPL"), to manufacture post-quantum-secure WISeSat satellites in India and establish India as one of its official satellite launch locations, in addition to its current launch operations in the United States.

This collaboration, which brings together two of WISeKey's subsidiaries, WISeSat and SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ") which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, along with KSTPL aims to create a new generation of quantum-resilient satellite infrastructure designed to protect global IoT connectivity against the emerging threats of quantum computing. Under the agreement, KSTPL will manufacture next-generation WISeSats in India, integrating SEALSQ's post-quantum cryptographic semiconductor technology and WISeKey's Root of Trust into each satellite, ensuring end-to-end security from orbit to ground and to billions of connected devices.

WISeSat and SEALSQ are preparing the launch of their next-generation post-quantum-hardened secure satellite in 2026. This upgraded WISeSat platform will serve as a testbed for post-quantum communication protocols directly from space, marking one of the first real-world demonstrations of quantum-resistant encryption operating in orbit. The mission represents a critical step toward enabling secure, sovereign, and future-proof satellite-based IoT networks capable of withstanding quantum-enabled cyberattacks.

By adding India as a strategic launch site alongside the United States, WISeSat gains access to India's rapidly growing indigenous launch capabilities, strengthening operational resilience, geopolitical neutrality, and sovereign access to space. This multi-launch-site strategy ensures that the WISeSat constellation can be deployed, maintained, and expanded independently across multiple jurisdictions, reinforcing its role as a trusted infrastructure for governments, enterprises, and critical services worldwide.

KSTPL, incorporated in June 2025 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Kaynes Technology, was established with the purpose of designing, building, and launching satellites of all sizes, payloads, and indigenous launch vehicles, with a focus on cost-effective, sustainable space technologies for communication, defense, and Earth observation. KSTPL is developing modular satellite platforms, AI-based autonomy, propulsion systems, inter-satellite networks, and miniaturized payloads, and is building the full infrastructure required for launch operations, ground control, mission planning, and in-orbit servicing.

Through this partnership, KSTPL becomes a core manufacturing and launch partner for WISeSat's post-quantum secure satellite constellation, placing India at the center of the world's first industrialized quantum-resilient space network. The collaboration establishes a powerful new space-security corridor between Europe, India, and the United States, combining advanced semiconductor security, trusted digital identity, satellite engineering, and sovereign launch capability into a single integrated ecosystem.

"By working with KSTPL, we are bringing together India's manufacturing excellence and space ambition with our post-quantum security and satellite technology," said Carlos Creus Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey. "This cooperation enables us to deliver highly secure, resilient satellite platforms at scale, while establishing a new global benchmark for secure space communications. Together, we are ensuring that the next generation of satellite-based IoT and connectivity services will be protected against both, today's cyber threats and the emerging challenges of the quantum era."

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

