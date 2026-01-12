Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative cold produced, clinker-free cements, announces the receipt of a Technical Assessment (ATec) validating the use of concrete formulated with its 0% clinker H-UKR cement for superstructure applications: walls, wall beams, columns, beams, and floors. It is the highest level of technical recognition available in France.

This Technical Assessment is the third obtained by Hoffmann Green in one year. Issued by the CCFAT (Commission in Charge of Formulating Technical Appraisals) with technical support from the CSTB, it is the result of 18 months of work carried out by the company's Evaluation and Quality Department and is part of a four-year process since the first ATEx was obtained. It represents a decisive step forward given the technical complexity inherent in superstructures.

This new ATec confirms the performance of 0% clinker cement-based solutions for the design of concrete structures. It attests that these solutions are fully integrated into standard implementation processes, while guaranteeing a level of safety and reliability equal to that of traditional materials for all load-bearing elements.

It completes the ATec obtained in March 2025 for shallow foundations, thus extending the evaluation of 0% clinker H-UKR cement to all housing construction applications.

Thanks to this new Technical Approval, H-UKR cement-based solutions are now validated for all structural applications in housing, from foundations to superstructures. This milestone paves the way for new commercial opportunities for Hoffmann Green, strengthening the confidence of project owners, insurers, and construction professionals in the reliability and durability of its solutions.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "Obtaining this Technical Assessment dedicated to superstructures marks a milestone for Hoffmann Green. It is the third such assessment obtained in a year, which is unprecedented for a 0% clinker cement. Following assessments of building foundations and wind turbine foundations, this recognition confirms the reliability, durability, and performance of H-UKR cement-based concretes, regardless of the application."

