Juniper Research: MVNO in a Box Platforms to Drive MVNO Market to 438 Million Subscribers Globally by 2030

BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, Jan. 12, 2026by global tech strategist Juniper Researchhas found the number of mobile subscribers using Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) will increase from 333 million globally in 2026 to 438 million in 2030. Key to this substantial growth of over 100 million subscribers will be MVNO in a Box platforms, which are enabling a surge in enterprises launching mobile connectivity services.

However, findings indicate that emerging MVNOs must clearly differentiate themselves from incumbent service providers by leveraging their existing businesses to deliver distinct, compelling value propositions; identifying rewards and customer loyalty schemes as key tools enabling MVNOs to achieve this and capitalise on future growth.

Juniper Research defines an MVNO as a mobile service provider that leases wholesale capacity from mobile network operators, without owning its own network infrastructure.

Enterprises Must Personalise Mobile Offerings to Win Market Share

New MVNOs must leverage existing internal customer data to develop personalised mobile subscription offerings, including data allowances, which align with their customer segments and demands. This additional personalisation will provide new MVNOs with a competitive advantage over established players, allowing them to quickly acquire a niche in cellular connectivity markets.

Alex Webb, Senior Research Analyst at Juniper Research, commented, "Enterprises must invest in comprehensive analytics platforms which leverage data across their business to identify strategies and campaigns which can effectively convert existing customers into subscribers to their MVNO."

The new research suite offers the most comprehensive assessment of the MVNO in a Box market to date, including insightful market analysis and in-depth forecasts for over 60 countries. The dataset contains over 10,000 market statistics within a five-year period. It includes a 'Competitor Leaderboard' and an examination of current and future market opportunities.

