CelLBxHealth PLC Announces Board Changes

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / CelLBxHealth plc (AIM:CLBX), a leader in circulating tumour cell (CTC) intelligence, with tests and services supporting research, drug development and clinical oncology, is pleased to announce that further to the announcement of 15 December 2025, that the following have been appointed to the board with immediate effect:

Peter Collins as Chief Executive Officer

Klaas de Boer as Non-Executive Director

Kim Oreskovic as Non-Executive Director

Benjamin Hart as Non-Executive Director

The information required in accordance with Rule 17 and Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies is detailed at the end of this announcement.

Separately Non-Executive Director, Joseph Eid will step down from the board, effective 31 January 2026.

Jan Groen, Executive Chair of CelLBxHealth plc, said: "We welcome Peter and the non-executives to the board. Their extensive expertise, combined with additional life sciences experience will significantly enhance the board's capabilities as we focus on strategic opportunities and delivering long-term shareholder value. We would also like to thank Joseph for his assistance over his tenure and wish him all the best for the future."

CelLBxHealth plc

Peter Collins, Chief Executive Officer investor@CelLBxHealth.com

Cavendish (NOMAD and Broker)

Sunila de Silva (Corporate Broking)

Nigel Birks (Life Science Specialist Sales)

FTI Consulting

About CelLBxHealth plc

CelLBxHealth plc is a leading CTC intelligence company specialising in innovative circulating tumour cell (CTC) solutions for use in research, drug development and clinical oncology. Its patent-protected Parsortix platform harvests CTCs from blood and can be integrated with existing laboratory instruments for comprehensive downstream analysis - including whole-cell imaging, proteomic profiling and full genomic workflows.

Commercial activities centre on (1) Product Sales: Accelerating Parsortix platform adoption and consumable sales through CROs and clinical lab partnerships. (2) Laboratory services: Clinical trial support and assay development (3) Lab Developed Tests (LDTs): Strategic partnerships combined with a focused in-house development programme.

The product portfolio comprises the Parsortix platform with associated consumables and assays. Laboratory services are delivered from CelLBxHealth's GCLP certified UK laboratory, providing bespoke clinical-trial support and assay development.

For more information, visit https://cellbxhealth.com/.

AIM Rules Schedule 2 (g) information

The directorships and partnerships currently held by Peter Michael Collins, aged 67, and over the five years preceding the date of this announcement are as follows:

Current directorships Previous directorships held in the past five years Saga Diagnostics UK Limited SAGA Diagnostics AB

Collins Biotech Consulting SRL

The directorships and partnerships currently held by Klaas De Boer, aged 60, and over the five years preceding the date of this announcement are as follows:

Current directorships Previous directorships held in the past five years Tsjukemar Ltd

General Fusion Inc

Xeros Technology Group plc

SmartKem Inc

Smartkem Ltd

Fashion for Good BV Entrepreneurs Fund Management LLP

Entrepreneurs Fund Management Services Ltd

veriNOS Pharmaceuticals GmbH (Previously known as vasopharm GmbH)

Stichting Administratiekantoor Bellevue

The directorships and partnerships currently held by Benjamin Jacob Hart, aged 38, and over the five years preceding the date of this announcement are as follows:

Current directorships Previous directorships held in the past five years Applied Technology Partners LLC

The directorships and partnerships currently held by Kimberley Anne Oreskovic, aged 60, and over the five years preceding the date of this announcement are as follows:

Current directorships Previous directorships held in the past five years Innoviance Investments B.V. Innoviance Consulting B.V.

There are no further disclosures required under Rule 17 and Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

