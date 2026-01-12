Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 66 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B7QK | ISIN: GB0034330679 | Ticker-Symbol: DWV
Frankfurt
12.01.26 | 08:03
0,012 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CELLBXHEALTH PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CELLBXHEALTH PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0120,01309:48
ACCESS Newswire
12.01.2026 08:14 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CelLBxHealth PLC Announces Board Changes

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / CelLBxHealth plc (AIM:CLBX), a leader in circulating tumour cell (CTC) intelligence, with tests and services supporting research, drug development and clinical oncology, is pleased to announce that further to the announcement of 15 December 2025, that the following have been appointed to the board with immediate effect:

  • Peter Collins as Chief Executive Officer

  • Klaas de Boer as Non-Executive Director

  • Kim Oreskovic as Non-Executive Director

  • Benjamin Hart as Non-Executive Director

The information required in accordance with Rule 17 and Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies is detailed at the end of this announcement.

Separately Non-Executive Director, Joseph Eid will step down from the board, effective 31 January 2026.

Jan Groen, Executive Chair of CelLBxHealth plc, said: "We welcome Peter and the non-executives to the board. Their extensive expertise, combined with additional life sciences experience will significantly enhance the board's capabilities as we focus on strategic opportunities and delivering long-term shareholder value. We would also like to thank Joseph for his assistance over his tenure and wish him all the best for the future."

For further information:

CelLBxHealth plc
Peter Collins, Chief Executive Officer

+44 (0) 1483 343434

investor@CelLBxHealth.com

Cavendish (NOMAD and Broker)
Geoff Nash / Isaac Hooper / Hamza Munshi (Corporate Finance)
Sunila de Silva (Corporate Broking)
Nigel Birks (Life Science Specialist Sales)

+44 (0) 20 7220 0500

FTI Consulting
Simon Conway, Ciara Martin, Sam Purewal

+44 (0) 203 727 1000

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014) as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a regulatory information service, this information is considered to be in the public domain.

About CelLBxHealth plc

CelLBxHealth plc is a leading CTC intelligence company specialising in innovative circulating tumour cell (CTC) solutions for use in research, drug development and clinical oncology. Its patent-protected Parsortix platform harvests CTCs from blood and can be integrated with existing laboratory instruments for comprehensive downstream analysis - including whole-cell imaging, proteomic profiling and full genomic workflows.

Commercial activities centre on (1) Product Sales: Accelerating Parsortix platform adoption and consumable sales through CROs and clinical lab partnerships. (2) Laboratory services: Clinical trial support and assay development (3) Lab Developed Tests (LDTs): Strategic partnerships combined with a focused in-house development programme.

The product portfolio comprises the Parsortix platform with associated consumables and assays. Laboratory services are delivered from CelLBxHealth's GCLP certified UK laboratory, providing bespoke clinical-trial support and assay development.

For more information, visit https://cellbxhealth.com/.

AIM Rules Schedule 2 (g) information

The directorships and partnerships currently held by Peter Michael Collins, aged 67, and over the five years preceding the date of this announcement are as follows:

Current directorships

Previous directorships held in the past five years

Saga Diagnostics UK Limited

SAGA Diagnostics AB
Collins Biotech Consulting SRL

The directorships and partnerships currently held by Klaas De Boer, aged 60, and over the five years preceding the date of this announcement are as follows:

Current directorships

Previous directorships held in the past five years

Tsjukemar Ltd
General Fusion Inc
Xeros Technology Group plc
SmartKem Inc
Smartkem Ltd
Fashion for Good BV

Entrepreneurs Fund Management LLP
Entrepreneurs Fund Management Services Ltd
veriNOS Pharmaceuticals GmbH (Previously known as vasopharm GmbH)
Stichting Administratiekantoor Bellevue

The directorships and partnerships currently held by Benjamin Jacob Hart, aged 38, and over the five years preceding the date of this announcement are as follows:

Current directorships

Previous directorships held in the past five years

Applied Technology Partners LLC

The directorships and partnerships currently held by Kimberley Anne Oreskovic, aged 60, and over the five years preceding the date of this announcement are as follows:

Current directorships

Previous directorships held in the past five years

Innoviance Investments B.V.

Innoviance Consulting B.V.

There are no further disclosures required under Rule 17 and Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Cellbxhealth PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cellbxhealth-plc-announces-board-changes-1126247

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.