China is on track to reach a fully renewable energy system by 2051, nearly a century earlier than the United States, according to a global study covering 150 countries.From pv magazine USA The United States could nearly eliminate its carbon emissions and air pollution by 2148 if it maintained a pace of adding 43 GW of renewables per year, set during the first seven months of 2025, and achieved "near-electrification" of each energy-using sector. Stanford University Prof. Mark Jacobson presented that finding and results for 149 other countries in a research paper that was recently published in RSC ...

