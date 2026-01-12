The use of a novel roll-to-roll process and optimization technology resulted in polymer foils for use in colored PV modules in a potentially wide range of colors with low iridescence and low levels of efficiency loss.Danish researchers have developed color-tunable foil technology made in a roll-to-roll process for building integrated PV (BIPV) modules. In two recent papers the researchers detailed an optimization algorithm and process to structure the surface of a polymer foil, dubbed Colorfoil, which inserted between the encapsulation layer and crystalline silicon (c-Si) solar cells in PV panels ...

