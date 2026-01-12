Startups.co.uk: 2026 Startups 100 Index: The UK's Best New Startups Revealed

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Startups.co.uk has released its 2026 Startups 100 Index powered by Sage, showcasing the UK's newest and most innovative businesses to watch out for this year.

The UK's longest-running new business index returns

The Startups 100 Index is the UK's longest-running index of the most promising startups founded in the last five years.

Now in its 18th year, the 2026 edition features 100 trailblazing companies taking the UK business landscape by storm.

Omnea, an AI-first procurement platform, crowned top UK startup

Omnea, an AI-driven procurement platform, has taken first place in the 2026 Startups 100 Index.

The AI-first platform, founded by Ben Freeman and Ben Allen, revolutionizes procurement by streamlining and automating the process of buying goods and services within an organisation.

Since 2024, the company has grown its revenue fivefold and tripled its headcount.

Top Five of The 2026 Startups 100 Index

Omnea: the AI concierge that transforms procurement and spend control HIVED: the tech-first delivery network implementing responsible logistics MAGIC AI: an AI-powered personal trainer in a mirror OXCCU: the Oxford spinout turning waste carbon into clean jet fuel Lightyear: a low-fee trading platform helping people build long-term wealth

Startups 100 2026 award winners:

Sustainability Award - OXCCU: the Oxford spinout turning waste carbon into clean jet fuel to decarbonise aviation

Tech Award - Burbank: the security pioneer turning any smartphone into a trusted, card-present payment terminal

Marketing Award - Bold Bean Co: the community-driven brand using standout branding and reactive engagement to build a loyal following

Exceptional Founder Award - Hormona: the femtech platform empowering women to take control of their health through hormone tracking

Editor of Startups.co.uk, Zohra Huda, said: "Our 2026 Index shows how focused the UK startup ecosystem is on future-forward deep tech and serious impact. From Omnea's groundbreaking AI procurement to OXCCU's critical work in decarbonising jet fuel, this year's cohort isn't just selling apps - they are seeking to solve huge, global challenges. More than just a list, it's a forecast of the innovative businesses that look set to define the next decade of the UK economy."

Sage's VP for Small Segment UKI, Nikola McNicol-Kenney, said: "Not only did Sage start life as a startup we have supported these critical businesses for almost 45 years. Our goal is simple: put trusted and practical AI to work so finance runs itself. With Sage Copilot delivering real-time insight across accounting, payroll and payments, we remove friction, automate admin and get businesses paid faster, helping startups scale faster and grow with confidence. These businesses are shaping the UK economy, and we're excited to back them every step of the way."

Startups.co.uk is the UK's leading resource for starting a business. Covering everything from business ideas to exiting out, we can help you. Founded in 2000, for over two decades we have provided information, inspiration and opportunity to new and serial entrepreneurs.

To feature on The Startups 100 Index, all businesses in the index had to have launched in the last 5 years, be UK-based, and be privately owned (at the time of entering). The winners of the Startups 100 Index are chosen by a specialist panel of judges.

For the full list visit: https://startups.co.uk/startups-100/2026/main-page

