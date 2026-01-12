BONDUELLE: The Bonduelle Group reaches a major milestone with B Corp certification for all its activities worldwide

Convinced that positive impact is a driving force for both the company and society, the Bonduelle Group is proud to announce that it has obtained international B CorpTM certification worldwide. This significant milestone propels Bonduelle into the very select circle of French groups with B Corp certification and contributes to its ambition to serve a modern mission: to inspire the transition toward a plant-rich diet to contribute to people's well-being and planet health.

This global certification, launched in 2018, is part of the company's "Transform to Win" transformation plan, which places sustainability at the heart of its business model. In a challenging economic environment, Bonduelle reaffirms that the company's performance and sustainability depend on the full integration of societal and environmental issues from field to plate.

In partnership with its ecosystem of loyal producers, the family-owned group has been building a food offering for over 170 years that brings beauty and goodness to the table every day.

Much more than a label, B Corp is a demanding and continuous process of progress. It evaluates companies on five key pillars: governance, employees, communities, customers, and the environment. At Bonduelle, this approach mobilizes all teams, transforms every business line, and informs every decision. It is an ambitious collective adventure that covers all the Group's entities worldwide.

"More than just recognition, B Corp is a demanding process of continuous improvement, which strengthens our transparency and the consistency of our commitments to our stakeholders. It's a daily commitment to becoming a better company for the world. By embedding this approach in all our businesses, we are building a more responsible and resilient business model, guided by control over our impacts," said Xavier Unkovic, CEO of the Bonduelle Group.

This success is the result of an exceptional collective effort: Bonduelle teams have worked passionately to evaluate and improve their practices.

"B Corp has created a unique dynamic at Bonduelle. It has enabled us to improve our social, environmental, and governance practices in a structured way, strengthen our transparency, and contribute to the relevance of our offerings and our brands. Integrating this framework into our daily lives gives meaning and allows everyone in the organization to contribute to more sustainable food," said Céline Barral, Director of Strategy, Brands, and Impact.

For Bonduelle, being a B Corp means:

? 11,000 chefs trained in plant-rich cuisine in 3 years

? 98% of our products with a Nutri-Score of A or B

? 59% of our partner farmers practice regenerative agriculture and this figure is set to rise to 80% by 2030.

? 73% of irrigable farmland is equipped with a system to limit irrigation, and this figure is set to rise to 90% by 2030.

? 100% of our sites are involved in local initiatives with a positive impact

? 71% employee engagement rate

With B Corp, Bonduelle confirms that consciously managing environmental and social impacts is a strength for the company and pursues its ambition: to build a future where economic performance and a more positive impact go hand in hand.

The best is yet to savor!

About B Corp

B Corp is a global movement working to transform the economy. The B in B Corp stands for "benefit"-for people and the planet, not just shareholders. B Corp certification is a private, voluntary certification issued by the international non-profit organization B Lab to commercial enterprises that meet social, environmental, governance, and transparency standards. Today, more than 10,000 companies of all sizes and from all sectors are certified in over 100 countries, including more than 600 in France. The certification is based on the B Impact Assessment, a framework structured around five impact areas: Governance, Employees, Community, Environment, and Customers. It recognizes overall performance above an impact threshold of 80 points, without guaranteeing excellence in each area and promoting a path of continuous improvement. It does not apply to a specific product or service, but to the company as a whole.

About the Bonduelle Group:

The Bonduelle Group is above all a family story from northern France that has been going on for seven generations. Present in nearly 100 countries, we are proud of our iconic brands: Bonduelle, Cassegrain, and Globus. We work with nearly 2,000 passionate farmers to offer you vegetables and pulses harvested at their peak of flavor and nutrition.

Because we believe that every meal is an opportunity to make a difference, we are committed to inspiring the transition toward a plant-rich diet to contribute to people's well-being and planet health.Already 80% B Corp certified, we have now obtained full certification for the Bonduelle Group, confirming our commitment to a more sustainable and responsible model. For the 2024-2025 financial year, the company generated revenue of €2.2 billion.

