EXOSENS SIGNS THE LARGEST CONTRACT YET FOR ITS LATEST CUTTING-EDGE 5G IMAGE INTENSIFIER TUBES WITH ACTINBLACK

PRESS RELEASE

MÉRIGNAC, FRANCE - JANUARY 12th, 2026

More than 7,000 5G night vision tubes have been ordered by ACTinBlack Group, a leading European manufacturer of advanced night vision systems, to supply European Special Forces

The contract was secured just a few months after the official unveiling of Exosens' 5G technology, underscoring its rapid market adoption

This order further strengthens Exosens' role as NATO's strategic supplier for night vision, contributing to operational readiness and European defense sovereignty





Exosens (EXENS, FR001400Q9V2), a high-tech company focused on providing mission and performance-critical amplification, detection and imaging technology, announces a major order for its latest 5G image intensifier tubes from ACTinBlack Group, a leading European manufacturer of advanced night vision systems recognized as a trusted supplier within the international Special Forces community.

The order exceeds 7,000 5G image intensifier tubes, with deliveries scheduled across 2027 and 2028. The tubes will be integrated into night vision goggles dedicated to undisclosed European Special Forces end-users.

This contract represents the largest single procurement of 5G image intensifier tubes secured by Exosens to date and confirms the strong market adoption of this new product. Representing the ultimate level of performance in night vision, Exosens' 5G image intensifier tubes are designed to operate in the most demanding low-light environments, delivering unmatched situational awareness, extended detection capability and superior visual comfort for operators engaged in critical night operations.

"We are very proud to announce this major 5G contract, which fully demonstrates the potential of our latest cutting-edge 5G image intensifier technology. To date, ACTinBlack Group is the customer purchasing the largest number of 5G image intensifier tubes from Exosens- This order demonstrates the confidence of a long-standing and trusted customer in our latest amplification technology and confirms that 5G stands as a new reference for long-term operational programs requiring the highest levels of performance, reliability and industrial continuity. 5G image intensifier tubes offer a significant improvement in overall performance (known as FOM, Figure of Merit) of 30% and an increase of up to 35% in detection ranges, regardless of the night level (from 1 to 5) compared to current standard intensifier tubes." said Frédéric Guilhem, Executive General Manager Night Vision at Exosens.

The selection of Exosens' 5G technology by ACTinBlack Group highlights Exosens' ability to support large-scale, multi-year programs while ensuring controlled supply chains and sustained industrial excellence.

As NATO's strategic supplier for night vision technologies, Exosens continues to play a key role in strengthening operational readiness and contributing to defense sovereignty through advanced innovation dedicated to armed forces.

ABOUT EXOSENS:

Exosens is a high-tech company, with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high-end electro-optical technologies in the field of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detection components and solutions such as advanced cameras, neutron & gamma detectors, instrument detectors and light intensifier tubes. This allows Exosens to respond to complex issues in extremely demanding environments by offering tailor-made solutions to its customers. Thanks to its sustained investments, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D carried out on 12 sites, in Europe and North America and with over 2,000 employees.

Exosens is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris ?Ticker: EXENS - ISIN: FR001400Q9V2?. Exosens is a member of Euronext Tech Leaders segment and is also included in several indices, including the SBF 120, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Mid 60, FTSE Total Cap and MSCI France Small Cap.

For more information: exosens.com

ABOUT ACTinBlack GROUP:

ACTinBlack Group is a European leader in advanced night vision and optronics technologies, with more than 10 years of experience in the design and manufacture of high-performance systems for defense and law enforcement. Headquartered in Luxembourg, with a subsidiary in Fort Worth, Texas, the Group combines European engineering expertise with a global presence. ACTinBlack Group serves a worldwide customer base and is a trusted supplier to the international Special Forces community, which requires reliable solutions for operations in the most demanding environments.

For more information: www.actinblack.com

Media Relation:

Brunswick Group - exosens@brunswickgroup.com

Laetitia Quignon, + 33 6 83 17 89 13

Nicolas Buffenoir, + 33 6 31 89 36 78