Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 66 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AMJE | ISIN: SE0008374383 | Ticker-Symbol: 7M7
Frankfurt
12.01.26 | 08:16
0,908 Euro
+5,46 % +0,047
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAHA CAPITAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAHA CAPITAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8920,94210:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.01.2026 08:00 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Maha Capital AB: Maha publishes information documents in connection with re-listing process for continued listing of the company's shares as well as the admission to trading of new shares on Nasdaq Stockholm

Maha Capital AB ("Maha" or the "Company") publishes (i) an information document in connection with the re-listing process for continued listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and (ii) an information document for admission to trading of new shares on Nasdaq Stockholm.

As previously communicated in the press release published on 6 October 2025, Maha intends to acquire part of the KEO business, for further information, please refer to the aforementioned press release. Maha therefore publishes information documents in connection with the re-listing process for continued listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Re-listing Document") and the admission to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm of new shares being issued in connection with the acquisition (the "Annex IX Information Document").

Nasdaq Stockholm has assessed that the acquisition constitutes a substantial change to the operations of Maha, requiring the Company to undergo a new listing process to obtain approval for continued admission to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm. At the request of Nasdaq Stockholm, Maha has thus prepared the additional Re-listing Document.

In connection with the application for admission to trading of new shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, the Company has prepared the Annex IX Information Document in accordance with Article 1.5 ba of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC (the "Prospectus Regulation"). The Annex IX Information Document has been prepared in accordance with the requirements set out in Annex IX of the Prospectus Regulation.

The Annex IX Information Document has been registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) and the Annex IX Information Document together with the Re-listing Document has been published at the Company's website www.maha-capital.com.

Advisors

White & Case LLP (as to US and Mexican law), and Setterwalls Advokatbyrå (as to Swedish law) are legal advisors to Maha in connection with the acquisition and the re-listing process.

Contacts
Phone: +46 8 611 05 11, E-mail: IR@maha-capital.com

About Maha Capital
Maha Capital AB (publ) is a listed investment company focused on deploying capital across high-potential sectors. The Company aims to build a diversified portfolio of investments that deliver long-term value for shareholders. Maha Capital targets opportunities with strong fundamentals, clear paths to monetization, and attractive risk-adjusted returns. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (MAHA-A). For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.maha-capital.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.