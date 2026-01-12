Maha Capital AB: Maha publishes information documents in connection with re-listing process for continued listing of the company's shares as well as the admission to trading of new shares on Nasdaq Stockholm

Maha Capital AB ("Maha" or the "Company") publishes (i) an information document in connection with the re-listing process for continued listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and (ii) an information document for admission to trading of new shares on Nasdaq Stockholm.

As previously communicated in the press release published on 6 October 2025, Maha intends to acquire part of the KEO business, for further information, please refer to the aforementioned press release. Maha therefore publishes information documents in connection with the re-listing process for continued listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Re-listing Document") and the admission to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm of new shares being issued in connection with the acquisition (the "Annex IX Information Document").

Nasdaq Stockholm has assessed that the acquisition constitutes a substantial change to the operations of Maha, requiring the Company to undergo a new listing process to obtain approval for continued admission to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm. At the request of Nasdaq Stockholm, Maha has thus prepared the additional Re-listing Document.

In connection with the application for admission to trading of new shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, the Company has prepared the Annex IX Information Document in accordance with Article 1.5 ba of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC (the "Prospectus Regulation"). The Annex IX Information Document has been prepared in accordance with the requirements set out in Annex IX of the Prospectus Regulation.

The Annex IX Information Document has been registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) and the Annex IX Information Document together with the Re-listing Document has been published at the Company's website www.maha-capital.com.

Advisors

White & Case LLP (as to US and Mexican law), and Setterwalls Advokatbyrå (as to Swedish law) are legal advisors to Maha in connection with the acquisition and the re-listing process.

Contacts

Phone: +46 8 611 05 11, E-mail: IR@maha-capital.com

About Maha Capital

Maha Capital AB (publ) is a listed investment company focused on deploying capital across high-potential sectors. The Company aims to build a diversified portfolio of investments that deliver long-term value for shareholders. Maha Capital targets opportunities with strong fundamentals, clear paths to monetization, and attractive risk-adjusted returns. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (MAHA-A). For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.maha-capital.com.