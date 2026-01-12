Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice

DJ Financial Conduct Authority:

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Financial Conduct Authority: 12-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 12/01/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Amount Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: Blencowe Resources Plc 12625000 Ordinary Shares of 0.5p each; fully paid; Equity shares GB00BFCMVS34 -- (transition) Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC Debt and 5000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Debt and 45000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities Debt and 37000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc Debt and 118000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities Debt and 339000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc Debt and 2000000 GraniteShares 3x Short NVIDIA Daily ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2842095676 -- securities Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc Debt and 58000 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid debt-like DE000A2T0VU5 -- securities Issuer Name: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia acting through the Ministry of Finance 4.375% Notes due 12/01/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like US80413TBQ13 -- (Restricted) securities 4.125% Notes due 12/01/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 2500000000 USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3267899683 -- (Unrestricted) securities 4.125% Notes due 12/01/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like US80413TBP30 -- (Restricted) securities 4.375% Notes due 12/01/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 2750000000 USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3267899840 -- (Unrestricted) securities 5.875% Notes due 12/01/2056; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 3500000000 USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3267899923 -- (Unrestricted) securities 5.875% Notes due 12/01/2056; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like US80413TBS78 -- (Restricted) securities 4.875% Notes due 12/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 2750000000 USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3267901174 -- (Unrestricted) securities 4.875% Notes due 12/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like US80413TBR95 -- (Restricted) securities Issuer Name: 21Shares AG Debt and 30000 21Shares Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ABTC); fully paid debt-like CH0454664001 -- securities Debt and 80000 21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid debt-like CH1199067674 -- securities Debt and 150000 21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully paid debt-like CH1209763130 -- securities Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc Debt and 95000 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid debt-like FR0013416716 -- securities Issuer Name: First Class Metals PLC 4303349 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.001 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BPJGTF16 -- (transition) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited Debt and 242000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Debt and 15000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities Issuer Name: Invesco Digital Markets plc Debt and 14000 Secured Bitcoin Linked Certificates; fully paid debt-like XS2376095068 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Debt and 5000 CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZM24 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG Debt and 1380000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Debt and 500000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited Debt and 274400 WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB334 -- securities Debt and 491000 WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KYG56 -- securities Debt and 333000 WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXN58 -- securities Debt and 13600 WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid debt-like JE00B2QXZK10 -- securities Debt and 1000 WisdomTree Live Cattle; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY096 -- securities Debt and 31100 WisdomTree Copper; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 -- securities Debt and 3100 WisdomTree Corn; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB441 -- securities Debt and 210800 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXV33 -- securities Debt and 5500 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DLX86 -- securities Debt and 139200 WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY211 -- securities Debt and 23000 WisdomTree Broad Commodities; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY989 -- securities Debt and 80500 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid debt-like JE00B78CGV99 -- securities Debt and 2900 WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFV803 -- securities Debt and 32478100 WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9Q956 -- securities Debt and 63500 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DK975 -- securities Debt and 17000 WisdomTree Nickel 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9QB77 -- securities Debt and 53300 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9Q840 -- securities Debt and 178700 WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFV134 -- securities Debt and 153300 WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 -- securities Debt and 25900 WisdomTree Sugar 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTW01 -- securities Debt and 6000 WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DKC09 -- securities Debt and 139000 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DKK82 -- securities Debt and 1900 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9QD91 -- securities Debt and 17030 WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTL95 -- securities Debt and 53600 WisdomTree Corn 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTG43 -- securities Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company Debt and 580000 Leverage Shares 3x AMD ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2337090422 -- securities Debt and 1280 Leverage Shares 3x Palantir ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2663694680 -- securities Debt and 22000 IncomeShares Magnificent 7 Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3068761710 -- securities Debt and 4800 Leverage Shares 2x NVIDIA ETP Securities due 05/12/2067; fully paid debt-like XS2820604853 -- securities Debt and 35000 Leverage Shares 3x JD.Com ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2675718642 -- securities Debt and 30000 Leverage Shares 3x Long ARM ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2691006303 -- securities Debt and 800 Leverage Shares 3x Long Gold ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2472195101 -- securities Debt and 1100000 Leverage Shares 3x Long MicroStrategy (MSTR) ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2901882618 -- securities Debt and 34000 Leverage Shares 3x Long NIO ETP Securities: fully paid debt-like XS2970736489 -- securities Debt and 80000 Leverage Shares 5x Long Magnificent 7 ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2779861249 -- securities Debt and 24000 Leverage Shares 3x NVIDIA ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2820604770 -- securities Debt and 375000 Leverage Shares 3x Tesla ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2757381400 -- securities Debt and 13500 Leverage Shares -4x Short Semiconductors ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS3231939599 -- securities Debt and 800000 Leverage Shares 5x Long Nasdaq 100 ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2399364152 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited Debt and 9800 WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3W29 -- securities Debt and 1129000 WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3333 -- securities Debt and 50200 WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3770 -- securities Debt and 88300 WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00B588CD74 -- securities Debt and 2700 WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00BN2CJ301 -- securities Debt and 30000 WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully paid debt-like JE00BQRFDY49 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Metal Securities Limited Debt and 48000 WisdomTree Physical Gold - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid debt-like JE00B7VG2M16 -- securities Issuer Name: Nationwide Building Society Fixed Rate Reset Senior Non-Preferred Notes due 12/12/2033; fully paid; Debt and 500000000 (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples debt-like XS3268962092 -- of GBP1,000 in excess thereof, up to (and including) GBP199,000) securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Debt and 34000 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00B7XD2195 -- securities Debt and 19000 WisdomTree EURO STOXX Banks 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00BLS09N40 -- securities Debt and 115000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00BMTM6B32 -- securities Debt and 120000 WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Carry Securities; fully paid debt-like XS3022291473 -- securities Debt and 320000 WisdomTree Energy Transition Metals Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2425848053 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited Debt and 308000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid debt-like JE00B766LB87 -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 414449 EQS News ID: 2258076 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2258076&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 12, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)