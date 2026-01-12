Anzeige
Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice

DJ Financial Conduct Authority: 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Financial Conduct Authority: 
12-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

12/01/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Amount    Security Description                           Listing     ISIN 
                                            Category 
 
 
Issuer Name: Blencowe Resources Plc 
 
12625000   Ordinary Shares of 0.5p each; fully paid;                 Equity shares  GB00BFCMVS34 --  
                                            (transition) 

Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
                                            Debt and 
5000     Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid           debt-like    IE00B579F325 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
45000     Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid          debt-like    IE00B43VDT70 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
37000     Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid           debt-like    IE00B579F325 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
118000    iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid                   debt-like    IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
339000    Physical Silver ETC; fully paid                      debt-like    IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
2000000    GraniteShares 3x Short NVIDIA Daily ETP Securities; fully paid      debt-like    XS2842095676 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
58000     Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid   debt-like    DE000A2T0VU5 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia acting through the Ministry of Finance 
 
       4.375% Notes due 12/01/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 
        USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof)   debt-like    US80413TBQ13 --  
       (Restricted)                               securities 
 
 
       4.125% Notes due 12/01/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 
2500000000  USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof)   debt-like    XS3267899683 --  
       (Unrestricted)                              securities 
 
 
       4.125% Notes due 12/01/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 
        USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof)   debt-like    US80413TBP30 --  
       (Restricted)                               securities 
 
 
       4.375% Notes due 12/01/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 
2750000000  USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof)   debt-like    XS3267899840 --  
       (Unrestricted)                              securities 
 
 
       5.875% Notes due 12/01/2056; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 
3500000000  USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof)   debt-like    XS3267899923 --  
       (Unrestricted)                              securities 
 
 
       5.875% Notes due 12/01/2056; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 
        USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof)   debt-like    US80413TBS78 --  
       (Restricted)                               securities 
 
 
       4.875% Notes due 12/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 
2750000000  USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof)   debt-like    XS3267901174 --  
       (Unrestricted)                              securities 
 
 
       4.875% Notes due 12/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 
        USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof)   debt-like    US80413TBR95 --  
       (Restricted)                               securities 

Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 
 
                                            Debt and 
30000     21Shares Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ABTC); fully paid        debt-like    CH0454664001 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
80000     21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid     debt-like    CH1199067674 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
150000    21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully paid     debt-like    CH1209763130 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
95000     Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid      debt-like    FR0013416716 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: First Class Metals PLC 
 
4303349    Ordinary Shares of GBP0.001 each; fully paid               Equity shares  GB00BPJGTF16 --  
                                            (transition) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
242000    WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like    GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
15000     WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like    GB00BJYDH394 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Invesco Digital Markets plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
14000     Secured Bitcoin Linked Certificates; fully paid              debt-like    XS2376095068 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
5000     CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid    debt-like    GB00BLD4ZM24 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 
 
                                            Debt and 
1380000    Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid               debt-like    XS2940466316 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
500000    Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid               debt-like    XS2940466316 --
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
274400    WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid                    debt-like    JE00BN7KB334 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
491000    WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid                 debt-like    GB00B15KYG56 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
333000    WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid                     debt-like    GB00B15KXN58 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
13600     WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid                       debt-like    JE00B2QXZK10 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
1000     WisdomTree Live Cattle; fully paid                    debt-like    GB00B15KY096 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
31100     WisdomTree Copper; fully paid                       debt-like    GB00B15KXQ89 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
3100     WisdomTree Corn; fully paid                        debt-like    JE00BN7KB441 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
210800    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid                   debt-like    GB00B15KXV33 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
5500     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid             debt-like    JE00B24DLX86 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
139200    WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid                       debt-like    GB00B15KY211 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
23000     WisdomTree Broad Commodities; fully paid                 debt-like    GB00B15KY989 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
80500     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid                  debt-like    JE00B78CGV99 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
2900     WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid              debt-like    JE00B2NFV803 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
32478100   WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid           debt-like    JE00BDD9Q956 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
63500     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid            debt-like    JE00B24DK975 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
17000     WisdomTree Nickel 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like    JE00BDD9QB77 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
53300     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid          debt-like    JE00BDD9Q840 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
178700    WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            debt-like    JE00B2NFV134 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
153300    WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like    JE00B2NFTS64 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
25900     WisdomTree Sugar 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid              debt-like    JE00B2NFTW01 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
6000     WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid                debt-like    JE00B24DKC09 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
139000    WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid               debt-like    JE00B24DKK82 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
1900     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid         debt-like    JE00BDD9QD91 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
17030     WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid              debt-like    JE00B2NFTL95 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
53600     WisdomTree Corn 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid              debt-like    JE00B2NFTG43 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 
 
                                            Debt and 
580000    Leverage Shares 3x AMD ETP Securities; fully paid             debt-like    XS2337090422 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
1280     Leverage Shares 3x Palantir ETP Securities; fully paid          debt-like    XS2663694680 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
22000     IncomeShares Magnificent 7 Options ETP; fully paid            debt-like    XS3068761710 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
4800     Leverage Shares 2x NVIDIA ETP Securities due 05/12/2067; fully paid    debt-like    XS2820604853 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
35000     Leverage Shares 3x JD.Com ETP Securities; fully paid           debt-like    XS2675718642 --
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
30000     Leverage Shares 3x Long ARM ETP Securities; fully paid          debt-like    XS2691006303 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
800      Leverage Shares 3x Long Gold ETP Securities; fully paid          debt-like    XS2472195101 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
1100000    Leverage Shares 3x Long MicroStrategy (MSTR) ETP; fully paid       debt-like    XS2901882618 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
34000     Leverage Shares 3x Long NIO ETP Securities: fully paid          debt-like    XS2970736489 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
80000     Leverage Shares 5x Long Magnificent 7 ETP Securities; fully paid     debt-like    XS2779861249 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
24000     Leverage Shares 3x NVIDIA ETP Securities; fully paid           debt-like    XS2820604770 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
375000    Leverage Shares 3x Tesla ETP Securities; fully paid            debt-like    XS2757381400 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
13500     Leverage Shares -4x Short Semiconductors ETP Securities;  fully paid   debt-like    XS3231939599 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
800000    Leverage Shares 5x Long Nasdaq 100 ETP Securities; fully paid       debt-like    XS2399364152 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
9800     WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals; fully paid              debt-like    JE00B1VS3W29 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
1129000    WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid                  debt-like    JE00B1VS3333 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
50200     WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid                   debt-like    JE00B1VS3770 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
88300     WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid                debt-like    JE00B588CD74 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
2700     WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid                 debt-like    JE00BN2CJ301 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
30000     WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully paid     debt-like    JE00BQRFDY49 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Metal Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
48000     WisdomTree Physical Gold - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid          debt-like    JE00B7VG2M16 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Nationwide Building Society 
 
       Fixed Rate Reset Senior Non-Preferred Notes due 12/12/2033; fully paid;  Debt and 
500000000   (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples debt-like    XS3268962092 --  
       of GBP1,000 in excess thereof, up to (and including) GBP199,000)     securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 
 
                                            Debt and 
34000     WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like    IE00B7XD2195 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
19000     WisdomTree EURO STOXX Banks 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        debt-like    IE00BLS09N40 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
115000    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid          debt-like    IE00BMTM6B32 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
120000    WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Carry Securities; fully paid        debt-like    XS3022291473 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
320000    WisdomTree Energy Transition Metals Securities; fully paid        debt-like    XS2425848053 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
308000    WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid         debt-like    JE00B766LB87 --  
                                            securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 414449 
EQS News ID:  2258076 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2258076&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 12, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
