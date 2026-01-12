The Indian PV manufacturer has launched Conserv Augmensheet, a sheet encapsulant for insulation and sealing of busbar and junction box areas in solar modules. Supplied in reel format, the product supports automatic feed-in on fully automated module manufacturing lines, reportedly enabling higher productivity and consistent processing for solar module production.From pv magazine India RenewSys India, a manufacturer of solar PV components, has launched Conserv Augmensheet, a first-of-its-kind sheet encapsulant developed specifically for insulation and sealing of busbar and junction box areas in ...

