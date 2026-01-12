Germany added an estimated 6.57 GWh of stationary battery storage capacity in 2025, an increase of about 8% year on year, lifting total installed capacity to roughly 24 GWh. Growth was driven by industrial and large-scale systems, even as home storage installations declined alongside weaker rooftop solar demand.From ESS News Around 530,000 new battery storage systems totaling about 5.84 GWh have been commissioned and registered in Germany, with late registrations expected to lift added capacity to 6.57 GWh. That would mark an increase of roughly 500 MWh, or 8%, from 2024, signaling a return to ...

