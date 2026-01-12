Physical Properties Testers Group Limited ("PPT" or the "Company"), a global leader in physical property test and measurement solutions, announced today the appointment of Mark Fleiner as its new Chief Executive Officer, and Rebecca Henry as its new Chief Financial Officer, both effective January 5, 2026. PPT is a portfolio company of SK Capital.

Mr. Fleiner is a seasoned industrial technology and test measurement industry executive with more than 35 years of experience within both public and private companies. Prior to joining PPT, he served as the President of Spectris Scientific, a division of Spectris plc, where he was responsible for strategic direction and performance of the division, and as President of Malvern Panalytical, the largest operating business within the division, with day-to-day leadership and operating responsibility. In these roles, he drove sustained multi-year growth strategies and executed ~$1 billion in acquisitions. Prior to joining Spectris, he held leadership roles at GE, Micron, MacDermid Performance Solutions, and served as CEO of LG Fuel Cell Systems Inc. Mr. Fleiner holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Booey Ghani, Principal at SK Capital and Board Member of PPT, stated, "We welcome Mark to the PPT team. His leadership experience in the test measurement sector and his track record of commercial growth, operational excellence, and M&A will greatly benefit the Company as it continues its growth journey. We also want to extend our gratitude to Jim Neville for his contributions to the business to date."

"PPT's market leadership and exceptional reputation are built upon industry leading products and exceptional service," Mr. Fleiner stated. "I am excited to collaborate with SK Capital, the Board of Directors, and PPT's leadership team to continue to accelerate the growth of the business and bolster the differentiated product portfolio through strategic M&A that ultimately will serve our customers better."

Additionally, Rebecca Henry has been appointed as the Company's new CFO. Ms. Henry is a proven CFO with more than 20 years of experience, joining PPT from Deltech Holdings, where she has served since 2002. Ms. Henry holds both bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting from Louisiana State University.

Mario Toukan, Managing Director at SK Capital and Board Member of PPT, added, "We are very pleased to have Mark and Rebecca join the talented team at PPT. The Company has made great progress in enhancing operations since our acquisition, and we are confident Mark and Rebecca are the right leaders to usher in the next stage of growth, defined by both organic initiatives and M&A focused on complementary products and services."

About Physical Properties Testers Group Limited

PPT Group is a family of industry-leading brands that provide cutting edge properties testing and measurement instruments. With its deep technical expertise and customer service, PPT Group's high-quality products are trusted by leading brands, manufacturers, retailers, and laboratories worldwide for physical property assessment in mission-critical quality assurance and research development. Headquartered in Halifax, United Kingdom, PPT Group offers an extensive portfolio of torque, tensile strength, abrasion piling, compression, and adhesion testing instruments to a large, blue-chip customer base. For more information, visit www.pptgroup.com.

ABOUT SK CAPITAL

SK Capital is a transformational private investment firm with a disciplined focus on the specialty materials, ingredients, and life sciences sectors. The firm seeks to build resilient, sustainable, and growing businesses that create substantial long-term value. SK Capital aims to utilize its industry, operating, and investment experience to identify opportunities to transform businesses into higher performing organizations with improved strategic positioning, growth, and profitability, as well as lower operating risk. SK Capital currently has approximately $10 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. For more information, please visit www.skcapitalpartners.com.

