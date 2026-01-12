DJ Amundi FTSE MIB UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi FTSE MIB UCITS ETF Dist (MIBX LN) Amundi FTSE MIB UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jan-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi FTSE MIB UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 45.4659 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13546166 CODE: MIBX LN ISIN: FR0010010827 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010010827 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIBX LN LEI Code: 9695002FSEZUF6ULGK48 Sequence No.: 414460 EQS News ID: 2258244 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

