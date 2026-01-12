La Ginestra:

The Razzanelli family has long been committed to fostering Sino-Italian friendly relations. Mario Razzanelli, chairman of La Ginestra and former city councilor of Florence, is a representative.

"Florence needs a Ningbo Day." Recently, Mario Razzanelli entered the City Hall to formally propose establishing such a day, the latest step in his decades-long campaign to strengthen ties between Florence and its sister city, Ningbo.

"I suggested setting it on October 21, a date engraved in the memories of both cities," said Mario.

Nineteen years ago on that day, a replica of Michelangelo's David was unveiled in Ningbo, becoming a cultural symbol of the Ningbo-Florence friendship.

It was Mario who made this remarkable exchange possible.

In 2003, Mario, then a Florence city councilor and chairman of the Florence Men's Clothing Association, was invited to attend the Ningbo International Fashion Fair. This marked his first trip to China. Impressed by the country and the city, he made a pledge: "I will make Ningbo known to Florence."

From then on, Mario became a bridge between the two cities, and their friendship flourished.

In 2006, the David statue made its transoceanic journey to Ningbo. In 2008, Florence and Ningbo officially became sister cities, and Ningbo's Southern Song Dynasty stone sculptures, Civil and Military Officials, were placed in Florence. In 2011, a bronze statue of Dante found its home in Ningbo Book City. In 2014, the China (Ningbo)-Italy Industrial Park opened.

Across continents and cultures, this Italian elder has tirelessly promoted mutual understanding and exchange. In recognition of his contributions, he was awarded as an "Honorary Citizen of Ningbo."

Mario has documented his 22 years of experiences in his "China Diary." In his home, dozens of notebooks are carefully preserved. The most recent nine volumes are filled with stories of China and Ningbo.

"Florence and Ningbo sowed the seeds of friendship over four centuries ago," Mario remarked. "In Florence's City Hall hangs a 16th-century Italian hand-drawn map of China that clearly marked Ningbo in Latin. That alone makes renewing this bond worthwhile, and deserving of lifelong dedication."

