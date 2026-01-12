An international research group has conducted a literature review of capital expenditure-driven levelized cost of electricity optimization strategies for utility-scale PV systems. Tracking optimization, system voltage escalation, and advanced system design are identified as the most promising cost reduction areas. "The next wave of PV research must be LCOE-native, system-level, and deployment-validated," a member of the research group said.An international research group led by scientists from Qatar's Hamad Bin Khalifa University has conducted a systematic analysis of capital expenditure (Capex) ...

