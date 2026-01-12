Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has concluded a tender for 1.2 GW of interstate transmission system-connected solar projects paired with 600 MW/3,600 MWh of energy storage, with tariffs as low as INR 3.12 ($0.035)/kWh.From pv magazine India India's SECI has wrapped up a tender for 1.2 GW of interstate transmission system-connected PV projects paired with 600 MW/3,600 MWh of energy storage, with tariffs as low as INR 3.12/kWh. SECI said the auction covers solar projects integrated with energy storage systems and structured on a build-own-operate basis, with 25-year power purchase agreements ...

