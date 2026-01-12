Scatec has inked a 25-year power purchase agreement in Egypt for a 1.95 GW solar, 3.9 GWh battery energy storage project, representing the developer's largest investment to date.Norwegian renewables developer Scatec ASA has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the state-owned Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) for a 1.95 GW solar and 3.9 GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in Egypt. Under the terms of the 25-year agreement, Scatec will deliver one integrated solar-plus-storage system, expected to deliver 6 TWh of energy annually, alongside two standalone BESS projects. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...